Every pop girlie needs a signature style. This summer, Camila Cabello is claiming coquettecore for herself. The pop star has been embracing the romantic (yet undeniably sexy) aesthetic while on the road to tour her album C, XOXO.

Throughout the Yours, C Tour, Cabello’s concert style has featured plenty of coquette staples: corsets, mini skirts, and lace upon lace. At her latest show in Melbourne, Australia on Aug. 27, Cabello kept in consistent, opting for a lingerie-style corset.

Camila’s Lace-Up Corset

Cabello’s concerts showcase her powerful vocals and sultry costumes, but on social media, she lets her sense of humor shine. On Aug. 27, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes moment from her Melbourne concert.

On Instagram, Cabello pretended to make out with a personalized TimTam, an Australian chocolate bar. And yet it was Cabello’s scene-stealing outfit that made the video pop. In the clip, Cabello was still wearing her costume from the show that night: a cream-colored satin corset. The top featured waist-cinching laces down the back and along the sides.

She paired the bustier with a totally sheer mesh-skirt. Lace detailing and feathers along the back hem added some intrigue to the ‘fit.

For an extra romantic touch, Cabello wore white lace gloves, which ended right above the elbow.

Camila’s Concert Staples

Cabello’s on-stage style follows a simple rule: the more coquette, the better. Throughout her tour, she’s been regularly decked out in corsets, bows, and lace. She’s also been experimenting with sheer skirts and visible undies.

In an Aug. 17 Instagram post from her Osaka, Japan show, she donned a see-through skirt. This time, she paired it with a shiny nude-colored bustier top. She finished off the ‘fit with lace gloves and ribbon choker necklace, tied in a bow.

For her performance at the Open'er Festival in Gdynia, Poland, she picked out another sultry version of this go-to outfit. In a photo from the festival, posted to Instagram on July 8, Cabello took naked dressing to the next level. Her sheer corset covered only her waist, leaving her white bra with a ruffled trim exposed.

She paired the risqué top with a teeny-tiny tulle skirt. One piece of the tulle stretched all the way up to Cabello’s shoulder, and she tied the gauzy fabric to her bra strap for a tousled, undone look.

Looks like the coquette aesthetic has a new queen.