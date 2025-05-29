Camila Cabello is throwing it back. The “I Luv It” singer may not be returning to her girl group roots like the rest of Fifth Harmony, but she’s revisiting the early aughts with her most recent IG post.

On May 28, Cabello shared two photos of herself sitting on her kitchen counter with a glass of wine, wearing a black dress. Channeling the Y2K aesthetic, the 28-year-old also bared a matching black bra underneath. While you might associate the visible lingerie trend with early 2000s characters like Phoebe Buffay on Friends and pop stars like Britney Spears, exposed underwear is back in style with the rise in naked dressing, along with the rest of Y2K fashion.

Camila Loves An Exposed Bra Moment

Celebs like Margot Robbie and Zendaya have decidedly jumped on the peep bra trend in 2025, but Cabello isn’t a new to this, she’s true to this. However, her choice of top is typically a bikini. In January 2025, she wore a very Y2K-coded triangle leather top while performing in Mexico. This was just months after wearing a bejeweled triangle bikini top in her “He Knows” music video with Lil Nas X in May 2024.

Bikinis were her signature look during the C,XOXO era, and now, Cabello seems to be sticking with the sexy nostalgia vibes but swapping her stringy swimwear for lingerie. Pairing her exposed bra with a slip dress also feels very corporate sleaze, another of-the-moment aesthetic Cabello has been participating in as of late.

Camila’s Office Siren Slip Dress

Corpcore like the TikTok-viral office siren aesthetic may not always be HR-approved, but the sexy style has taken over fashion week and runways with form-fitting pencil skirts, unbuttoned blouses, and sheer tops. Cabello has ventured into the corp sleaze aesthetic with a grey minidress and collared choker look at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz CLA, followed by a tweed suit at Paris Fashion Week that featured a plunging neckline.

While Cabello’s peek-a-boo bra and slip dress look is more after-hours attire than water-cooler chic, its sophisticated vibe matches the sexy siren corporate style. And just like exposed bras, slip dresses are now in vogue. Selena Gomez wore a silky, black slip dress in her “Sunset Blvd” music video with fiancé Benny Blanco in March, so it looks like all the pop girlies are doing it.