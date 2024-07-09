Camila Cabello was out and about yesterday in Miami wearing another Y2K-inspired bikini and denim shorts combo. The look, which was reminiscent of the early-aughts, must have inspired the “C,XOXO” singer to share an accompanying heart-felt tribute to her 65 million Instagram followers. In it, she wrote “my fans have been there beside me, loving me, rooting for me, and caring for me through it all. Thank you for staying.” The star just released her fourth studio album, after all, so it’s not surprising that she’s doing a little self reflection.

And with her recent epic sartorial choices, the ‘I LUV IT’ singer has clearly come a long way. It’s a whole new chapter for Cabello in both her music and her style, and I’m totally here for it.

Camila’s Hot Aughts Bow Bikini

Cabello posed in front of a purple graffiti wall that read “C,XOXO” (the title of her latest album). As she crouched down for the photo, you can see Cabello’s black and ivory string bikini top which has two little coquette-style bows. The baby bow style has been slowly making a comeback and I love it as a girly touch to an otherwise plain bikini.

She paired the bathing suit top with a pair of classic blue denim shorts and black Nike sneakers. Cabello also wore two beaded bracelets on her left wrist — one blue and one white to go with her signature colors as of late.

Sometimes a simple outfit with a cute subtle detail makes for the best finished product. Cabello looked effortless as ever for her summery photos.

Cabello’s bombshell platinum blonde hair was left down with its natural texture for the Miami-filled day. Similarly, she kept her makeup simple with a sharp minimal black liner and a nude lip.

Shop Camila’s Girly Style

If you’re like me and you’re into the girly bow bikini, I found a similar style available for purchase. It would be so cute styled for the pool and beach but you can also get creative and wear it underneath a blazer as a layering piece.