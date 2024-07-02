In honor of her newly released album, C,XOXO, Camila Cabello has ushered in a new era of beauty, style, *and* music. Alongside party-pop beats and rap features, which include Drake and Lil Nas X, one major part of her personal reinvention happens to be her hair, which went from an espresso brunette shade to an unexpected bleach blonde.

Since March of this year, she has been dedicated to the party girl-centric, Spring Breakers-inspired vibe — though most recently, she referenced one ’90s icon in particular with her glam.

Camila Cabello’s Pamcore Updo

On July 2, Cabello posted a stunning selfie to the ’gram, tagging London as her current location. Wearing just a simple black t-shirt, it was her hair and makeup that truly took centerstage.

Gathering her lengthy blonde strands into a messy bun at the crown of her head, the “I LUV IT” singer’s tousled tendrils gave total #Pamcore vibes in the best way. Her eye makeup, too was a total nod to the 1990s actor, Pamela Anderson, as her eyes were lined with black and smokey pigments while her lips were kept minimally neutral and youthfully glossy.

In other words? Camila channeling Pamela might just be the unexpected crossover we never knew we needed.

The Pamela Anderson Obsession

Although the “HE KNOWS” singer is the most recent to rock a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo, she isn’t the only A-lister in Hollywood that has borrowed the icon’s beauty looks.

Last year, Selena Gomez wore her dark tresses in a similar undone bun for her 31st birthday party. Before that, Kim Kardashian adopted the look as her own, wearing the trendy style on more than one occasion (and especially with her blonde-colored hair).

Aside from her signature updo, Anderson also so happens to be known for pairing the messy bun with siren-esque, black-lined eyes. Especially considering Cabello took the opportunity to do the same with a lengthy wing and smoked-out eyeshadow, I’d say the recent look is a result of the ceaseless Pam obsession.