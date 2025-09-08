Camila Cabello wore a skimpy cutout dress in 'Showgirl' orange.

Orange may very well be the new black. Since Taylor Swift announced her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Aug. 12 and revealed the new era’s tangerine-hued theme, the shade has taken over. Swifties have rushed to incorporate the color into their makeup routines and manicures, while celebs like Selena Gomez have been spotted repping the color in their wardrobe. Now, Camila Cabello is the latest star to hop on the Showgirl orange trend with a daring mini dress.

Cabello and Swift’s friendship goes way back. The former Fifth Harmony singer first made an appearance in Swift’s iconic girl gang in 2015, and Swift even threw a surprise party for Cabello’s eighteenth birthday that same year. Then in 2018, Cabella was an opening act on Swift’s Reputation tour. Years later, the pair still seems to be close, so it comes as no surprise that Cabello’s latest risqué outfit choice featured some nods to the Showgirl era.

Camila’s Daring Cutout Dress

Few can pull off bright orange, but Cabello took to Instagram to prove she’s a member of that select group. The “I LUV IT” singer shared her latest look in a Sep. 6 post, where she rocked the controversial shade.

Cabello wore a neon orange halter mini dress with a drop waist and flowing skirt. While the color choice may have been reminiscent of Swift’s latest era, the low neckline, keyhole cutout, and corset lacing brought an edginess that is Cabello’s trademark.

For the bold ‘fit, the singer kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of chunky gold earrings.

Camila’s Own Showgirl Style

Cabello is a showgirl in her own right. She spent her summer traveling from one country to another on her Yours, C tour. Along the way, she curated an impressive on-stage wardrobe.

In an Aug. 30 Instagram post, Cabello showed off her look for a concert in Melbourne, Australia. In the photo, Cabello donned a white corset with intricate boning. She paired it with a pair of lace gloves and mesh mini skirt that revealed her undies. A ribbon choker finished off her skimpy look.

On Sept. 2, Cabella shared another concert ‘fit on Instagram. For her Sydney show, she wore a corset top with a cutout under the bust that exposed her midriff. She added a sparkly sheer skirt, studded white belt, and pearl choker necklace to the bedazzling look.

Let’s hear it for the showgirls and their spicy ‘fits.