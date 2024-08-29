Celebrities — they’re just like us. If you’ve ever owned merch bearing the image and likeness of your favorite stars and artists, then you already have something in common with Camila Cabello. But while most normies only dream of their idols witnessing them proudly showing off their standom, the “Havana” singer easily turned that fangirl fantasy into reality.

Camila’s Bedazzled Top & Hot Pants

Cabello name-checks things she loves in her single “I Luv It,” but the list was missing one thing: Luis Miguel. The Cinderella star is such a fan of the Mexican singer, she had front-row seats to his October 2023 concert in Miami. But her fandom didn’t end there.

On Saturday, the songstress took the stage at the Hera HSBC music festival in Mexico City, which also featured artists Kesha and Demi Lovato. Though Cabello was performing her own hits, her outfit paid homage to Miguel.

Onstage, she wore a black tank with a massive print of Miguel’s face and his name written in rhinestone-encrusted cursive. The “Señorita” crooner paired the bedazzled top with the teeniest pair of black shorts and furry knee-high boots.

And just in case Miguel didn’t catch Cabello’s hot-pants look the first time — unlikely, since her fans kept sharing it online — the star posted the ’fit on the grid days later. The “Shameless” singer leaned into her song’s title, captioning the photo with her wish: “the hope that Luis Miguel will see me wearing a bedazzled t shirt of his face.”

She Also Wore An $80 Bikini

In the same photo dump, she shared another eye-catching outfit in the form of a bikini. On top, she wore a coffee-colored bandeau top with slight ruching in the middle. On the bottom was a matching thong pulled high up her waist, evoking that ’80s-style silhouette.

Shop It Here

The set is undeniably chic — and, thankfully, still available to shop. Both the bandeau and the thong go for $80 each from Slate Swim.

A relatable queen.