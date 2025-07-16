There’s no doubt about it: Miu Miu is *the* cool-girl brand. Each season, at least one of the Italian label’s designs tend to go viral, worn by fashion’s finest. Bags like the Wander and the Arcadie, for example, have been included in “must-have” wishlists in the past few years, while the oxblood strappy pumps were a hit among style influencers. Even the label’s pleated ultra-micro miniskirt set fashion ablaze in 2022. Last year, however, the label’s bandana top reigned supreme.

The strapless item, reminiscent of the handkerchief tops everyone loved in the noughties, quickly became an A-list go-to, worn by everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to Sydney Sweeney. But what’s really impressive isn’t just that it generated buzz for a season — that’s far more common in the industry — it’s holding fascination beyond several seasons. Behold, the latest celeb outing of the bandana top, which was most recently spotted on Camila Cabello.

Camila’s Bandana Top

Like many Hollywood icons, Cabello is currently enjoying a Euro summer, enjoying bites of pasta and bruschetta in Italy. On Tuesday, July 15, she generously shared a photo dump from her Italian excursion — and the familiar Miu Miu piece caught my eye.

The “Señorita” songstress wore a white handkerchief top from the Italian label (fitting). With its delicate lace trim and linen material, the $1,890 top was well within the trendy cottagecore wheelhouse.

For a coordinated moment, Cabello paired the look with a teeny miniskirt boasting a matching lacy detail.

A-Listers Cosigned The Piece

Cabello is but the latest in the bandana top’s long list of A-list fans. Sydney Sweeney, for example, rocked the style twice. Once in a chocolate brown suede and another in denim.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Members of the KarJenner clan have also taken to the item. Kylie wore hers in a black leather, while her older sister Kim rocked the same fabric in a mustard hue.

Instagram/kyliejenner Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Gigi Hadid had the same idea at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere and rolled onto the red carpet in a yellow top and matching low-rise skirt.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Anyone else tempted to buy one?!