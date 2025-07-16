For once, Sabrina Carpenter isn’t working late — she’s on vacation. The singer recently found time to embark on an Italian getaway in the midst of her busy schedule, which includes releasing her new album, Man’s Best Friend, in August and kicking off the second leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour this fall. And just like her stage looks, her vacation ’fits are “short n’ sweet” as usual.

After posting vacay photos on July 15, Carpenter couldn’t help herself and shared even more snapshots from her European travels on Instagram. Naturally, she took advantage of the idyllic Italian locales she visited and staged mini photo shoots showing off her vacation looks, which included several romantic ensembles with just the right amount of spice.

Sabrina’s Bloomer Set

In her first photo, Carpenter posed in a lush green courtyard in a look that completely fit the romantic vibes. She donned a frilly white bloomer shorts set, featuring an uber-short crop top with semi-sheer sleeves and plunging ruffled collar. Her poofy button-up shorts were lined with a lacy trim and an extra-short hem.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

More Co-Ords

In a separate snapshot, Carpenter appeared to haunt the hallways of some ancient structure — and her vintage-inspired look was perfect for this.

She donned a halter top with a red-and-white nautical print that could have come straight from your grandmother’s curtains. It paired with a matching skirt. In true Carpenter fashion, her look also included a little spice, in the form of a small leg slit in the skirt and the top’s back-baring design.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina’s Glittery No-Pants Look

Leave it to Carpenter to keep her look Short n’ Sweet by just opting not to wear pants altogether. For an evening photo, she donned a flowy blouse that obscured any shorts she might have worn, with an intricate flower print, pink sequins aplenty, and oversized sleeves.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Luckily, the glittering top was enough of a statement that bottoms weren’t even needed.