From face gems to platformed mules, it’s clear Y2K-era style is having quite the moment. When it comes to hairstyles, the late ’90s and early aughts are showing up by way of braided tendrils — the two (or so) face-framing micro braids you’ve seen on celebs like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid. Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard even wore the trend in an episode of Euphoria (and everyone knows that series is a tastemaker with beauty and fashion looks). The braids are sometimes loose and at other times cornrowed along the hairline, but — however you wear them — they’re always fun and guaranteed to make a statement.

Anyone can rock the hairstyle, too, as it’s universally flattering. “It’s such a cute look that is easy to achieve on any hair type or face shape,” says celebrity hairstylist Jess Elbaum. It also helps that boho-esque braided tendrils scream summer festivals (and the big ones like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo are back in full swing this year) — especially since they keep your hair out of your face. Celebrity hairstylist Millie Morales says braided tendrils are the perfect summertime solution to combat humidity while keeping your style looking sleek and purposeful. Because, while a bit of natural volume elsewhere can work, uninvited frizz and puffiness around the face is hardly ever a great look. Plus, celeb stylist Sabrina Porsche says the style is incredibly versatile — and there’s no wrong way to do them. “They can be grunge, pretty, messy, with bangs, or whatever your style is,” she tells Bustle. Whether you opt for big and messy, or tiny and sleek, you can truly make them your own. The takeaway? Braided tendrils are both stylish and practical.

Beyond how easily the style can elevate your ‘do, it’s bound to give you feelings of nostalgia. Perhaps you wore face-framing tendrils in middle school (personally, my mom used to call them my “antennas”) or used to accessorize yours with butterfly clips — either way, prepare to see them everywhere again. Keep scrolling for tips on how to do braided tendrils like a pro, courtesy of celebrity hairstylists.

1. Remove Tangles

Before you start braiding, cosmetologist and celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook recommends that you smooth and detangle the sectioned hair for better grip and a more polished finished look. Pro tip: She says adding a bit of leave-in conditioner during this process can help soften your strands and deliver a healthy shine.

2. Section Off Your Tendrils

Los Angeles-based stylist Ayano Jinnouchi recommends mapping out where you want your braided tendrils to fall before sectioning off the hair. She says “clean parting” is important for a sleek look. And, while you can rock multiple strands of braids to customize the look, Elbaum says the most popular is just two tiny face-framing sections.

3. Braid Your Hair

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan says making sure your braided tendrils flow with the rest of your locks is key. “Make sure to direct hair back toward your ears as you are braiding,” she tells Bustle. For a more blended and easy effect, she recommends keeping your grip loose so your braids aren’t too tight. “This will allow the braid to flow with the hair instead of feeling stiff or separated,” says Marjan.

4. Add Accessories

To elevate your look even further, stylist and texture specialist Antonia Wazir says to consider adding beads, charms, clips, or other accessories to your tendrils. She says you could even weave in extra hair via clip-in extensions to your braided tendrils for “length or fun pops of color.”

5. Embrace The Imperfection

Brook says to remember that braided tendrils are all about cool and easy vibes, and so perfection shouldn’t be the goal. “I love the original teenage Kate Moss version where it’s not too perfect or sleek,” she says. “I think this nods to having fun and a fresh playfulness.” You could even backcomb the ends of the braid for that added messy edge. Basically, all customization options are fair game.