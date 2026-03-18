Now that swimsuit season is fast approaching, it’s time to start the search for 2026’s bikini guru — and Camila Cabello is definitely a contender. When Cabello isn’t busy delivering city girl chic at Fashion Week or serving glam looks on the red carpet, she’s often found by the beach, wearing a resort-ready look.

The “I LUV IT” singer’s Instagram has a treasure trove of swimspo, from string bikinis to bra tops. Ahead, some of Cabello’s nakedest swim looks to add to your summer mood board.

Camila’s Polka Dot Bikini

When it comes to stylish swimwear, you can always trust a Miami girl to deliver. Polka dots dominated the trend cycle in 2025, and from the looks of Cabello’s latest Instagram post, the retro pattern is here to stay. On March 17, the singer shared a selfie, posing in a white and black polka dot bikini set. She paired the swimsuit with a matching scarf, tied around her head. Chunky gold hoops and diamond studs completed the backyard ‘fit.

Her Red-Hot ‘Kini

A red string bikini is always a good idea. On an island getaway in February, Cabello shared a handful of beachy pics to Instagram, rocking a string bikini top and matching bottoms in a bright red hue. Delicate gold details added a touch of glam to the simple suit.

Camila’s Little Black Bikini

A black bikini doesn’t have to be basic, and Cabello’s set is proof. In an April 2025 Instagram post, she sported the summer closet staple. Her ‘kini featured a ruched balconette bra top and matching high-cut bikini bottoms.

Her Nude Bandeau

No straps, no problem. In an August 2024 post, Cabello switched up her go-to silhouette, choosing a bandeau bikini top in light brown. She paired the top with a matching pair of high-cut bottoms.

Camila’s Metallic Moment

In the summer of 2024, Cabello was gearing up for her C, XOXO era, and she selected a surprising uniform for the occasion: bikinis tops, worn as shirts. That June, just ahead of the album’s release, Cabello took to Instagram in one of her most stand-out swim looks. In the photo, she wore a metallic triangle bikini top, paired with blue jeans.

Cabello might just be the ultimate swimspo.