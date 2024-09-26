SATC fans are in collective agreement: As a friend, partner, and overall human, Carrie Bradshaw is the worst. Her style, however, has an entirely different superlative. No character in TV history has had a bigger influence on the fashion industry quite like Sarah Jessica Parker’s onscreen counterpart. Nearly 30 years after she first did her little crosswalk run in a pink tutu on the HBO series’ debut, the style set still plays by her style rulebook, copying her iconic dresses, favorite designer accessories, and go-to accents.

Just take the rosette as an example. In two weeks, the likes of Halle Berry and Selena Gomez have both rocked red-carpet ensembles affixed with a statement design. And the floral love continues with the latest style star to harken to the look: Camila Cabello — at Paris Fashion Week, no less.

Camila’s Glitzy Co-Ords

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the “I LUV IT” songstress sparkled at PFW — literally. To sit front row at Rabanne’s show, she wore the designer’s iconic material and rocked a chainmail set.

Her top featured a halter neckline affixed with a metal rose, like a massive floral pendant. She paired the piece with a teeny mini in the same glitzy fabric.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She kept to the metallic silver motif with her accessories and rocked strappy heels in the same sheen and a pair of sparkly dangling earrings.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Changed Tossed Her Top

Later that night, Cabello decided to switch outfits... sort of. On main, she shared a photo of her sans chainmail top. Instead, she clutched a Rabanne handbag, brimming with its signature paillettes, against her bare breasts. Her cheeky caption? “@rabanne purse on the girls.”

She Also Modeled At PFW

This isn’t the “Señorita” singer’s first fashion week rodeo. In fact, her first Paris event this Spring/Summer 2025 season wasn’t as a guest, but as a model. Cabello has been attending — nay, walking — Paris Fashion Week as a L’Oréal ambassador since 2019.

On Sept. 23, the beauty conglomerate mounted its annual star-studded “Le Défilé: Walk Your Worth” show. This year, the runway included Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, and Eva Longoria, among others. Cabello fit right in with the catwalk veterans and gave her best strut.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

She wore an itty-bitty LBD with a semi-sweetheart neckline and a micro hem. It was also utterly holiday-ready in luxe velvet.