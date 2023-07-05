Seemingly every single beloved celebrity is currently in Paris — and for good reason, too. ICYWW: The first week of July marks Paris’ Haute Couture Fashion Week for the upcoming Fall/Winter season. And while countless A-listers and fashion aficionados are stepping out in dreamy, out-there, and painstakingly detailed ensembles — Camila Cabello looked all things poised and endlessly chic in an all-black ‘fit (and paired with a certain nostalgic accessory that all but ruled the middle school hallways in the ’90s and early 2000s).

The accessory in question? A wide, stretchy headband — also known as a jersey headband — and though it’s most often associated with gym class of days past or washing your face without wetting your hair, somehow, Cabello makes it seem elevated and brand new.

Attending the Alexandre Vauthier runway showcase, the Bam Bam singer tapped hair guru Dimitris Giannetos for the pin-straight, shiny ‘do made all the more voluminous at the crown with a thick black headband. Of course, the headband’s overall vibe is mostly casual, laidback, and even sporty at times — though especially when paired with her monochromatic ‘fit and oversized sunnies, it adds an almost vintage-inspired, sophisticated flair.

As for the glam, Cabello worked with the celeb-loved makeup artist, Patrick Ta, for her cloud-like, matte complexion, softly blushed cheeks, and semi-matte lip moment in an understated neutral hue.

While she may be one of the first tastemakers to opt for a memory-inducing jersey headband in a very formal setting — countless other celebs in recent months have been spotted in the buzzy hair-cessory, making it go completely viral on TikTok in the process. For one? Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been seen many times wearing a similar black headband, with other celebs like Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, and Winnie Harlow have been seen reaching for a crisp white version of the accessory instead.