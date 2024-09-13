Camila Cabello Just Cosigned Kim K's Favorite Accessory

One day Camila Cabello is walking around New York City as a platinum blonde and the next —she’s back to her good old brunette self. She may be a free spirit when it comes to her hair color lately, but something that Cabello has reaffirmed multiple times in the past few days is her devotion to one specific accessory.

The C,XOXO singer has been galavanting around the city from NYFW to the VMAs wearing different versions of a cross. It’s a look that will remind fahion fans of Kim Kardashian, who is the queen of wearing her Chrome Hearts jewelry, in the best way possible.

Camila’s Case For Crosses

Cabello was spotted on Sept. 10 just before the VMAs wearing an archival Versace look from the label’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection. The black midi dress was embroidered with crosses all over. Her stylist Katie Qian worked to pair the knee-length dress with a pair of satin mules from Andrea Wazen and chic Vogue Eyewear sunglasses.

Cabello remarked in an interview that she wore the cross embroidered dress “to protect me from bad energy.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that night, Cabello arrived to the VMAs black carpet wearing a lace gown by Tony Ward Couture and three layered cross necklaces by Loree Rodkin. She used the awards show look and her subsequent performance of “Godspeed” as “a funeral for all the BS past, present, and future,” according to her Instagram. So leaning into her more gothic, spiritual side with a lace black veil actually made a lot of sense.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

To take it one step further, Cabello was out in New York again on Sept. 12 wearing yet another black dress and cross necklace. This time, the diamond necklace was custom made by luxury jeweler Azature and her dress was by Mugler.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Cabello has clearly entered a whole new chapter of her life and is working to shield herself from any negativity. Godspeed to her.