Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party is undeniably the most illustrious event of spooky season. While the host herself always goes all-out with her iconic costumes (this year, she tapped the Cirque du Soleil team to help with her peacock transformation), the star-studded guest list is also notorious for bringing their sartorial A-game to the Oct. 31 affair.

The soiree doesn’t include an official costume competition, but if it did, Camila Cabello would have won crown this year.

Camila's Halloween Costume

On Tuesday night, the “My Oh My” singer walked the festive orange carpet in full princess form. She wasn’t just any royal however, her costume was an homage to the 2001 cult classic, The Princess Diaries, starring the one and only Anne Hathaway.

The focal point of her Mia Thermopolis recreation was a strapless white mini dress with a subtle floral print and a sweetheart neckline. Also boasting a bustier bodice and flouncy skirt, the number could very well have been plucked from Cabello’s lingerie drawer.

She nailed the off-duty princess vibes with a smattering of nostalgic accessories. Cabello slipped on a pair of satin opera gloves and pinned a tiara onto her messy bun.

It was Cabello’s seemingly out-of-place additions, however, that linked her princess-y look to the official movie poster. The star finished off her costume with a pair of black sunglasses and wired headphones — trademark accessories of the high school student-turned-princess.

A Cheeky Ode To Anne Hathaway

If The Princess Diaries was a major part of your childhood (same), you might already know that the dress Hathaway wore is actually a floor-length gown.

Instead of going full coronation mode, Cabello leaned into the sultry spirit of Halloween and went with an ultra-mini hemline. The skirt was shorter at the hips, effectively highlighting her matching undies.

Her Favorite Bag

Cabello’s tiara wasn’t the only bedazzled piece of the ensemble. The star carried her go-to accessory as of late — a crystal-embellished Prada Satin Mini bag — to add even more glitz to the final look. (Last week, she paired the glitzy piece with an underboob-bearing cut-out dress.)

It’s a look fit for a princess.