Throughout October, social media feeds, home decor, store aisles, and beyond are filled with the spooky essence of Halloween.

As each year passes, celebrity costumes have seemingly become more and more high-stakes, with screen-accurate references, mind-blowing transformations, and full-on professional photoshoots a newfound standard amongst Hollywood’s elite.

As for Camila Cabello? This year, the musician showed her appreciation for Anne Hathaway’s depiction of Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, attending Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City.

While she was immediately recognizable to most — especially amongst the early 2000s-loving crowd of serious rom-com buffs — she did add her own unique touch to the nostalgic look.

Camila’s Cherry Red Pedicure

In case you missed which on-screen moment Cabello referenced with her Halloween 2023 costume, the headphones, sunglasses, and glistening crown look was featured on the movie’s original poster. In place of character’s vibrant red lipstick, however, Cabello opted for a low-key neutral lip with her midi-length bangs on full display.

A subtle detail that mirrored Hathaway’s glossy red lip was the “Bam Bam” singer’s bright scarlet pedicure moment, which she documented on her Instagram stories.

Painted in a glossy cherry red nail polish color, Cabello’s toes had serious high-shine. Her sparkling silver heels, too, brought the glamour factor, with some on-trend coquette ribbons adorned on each shoe.

A Princess Diaries-Inspired Halloween

On the evening of Oct. 31, Cabello stepped out in New York City to attend Heidi Klum’s annual Hallween party at Marquee, alongside celebs like Becky G, H.E.R., and Alix Earle.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Revealing her full costume to the paparazzi’s flashing lights, her white ultra-mini dress, lavender gloves, and kitten heels beautifully rounded out her memorable costume for the nighttime affair.

Vibrant Red Nails Are Trending

In the influential words of Kylie Jenner, “its red szn.” When it comes to buzzy mani-pedis, the Khy founder is no doubt leading the way.

As for the winter months ahead? Betina R. Goldstein, a Chanel nail artist who calls Margot Robbie a client, previously told Bustle that fiery red pedicures aren’t going anywhere — and Cabello’s recent holiday-ready look no doubt cements that sentiment.