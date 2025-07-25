Life on tour is no simple feat, but Camila Cabello makes it look stylishly easy. On July 9, the singer wrapped up the European leg of her international tour for her album C, XOXO in Dublin. Before heading to Taiwan to kick off a string of shows across Asia in August, she hit the beach to take a long-awaited break from constant jet-setting and bright stage lights.

But just because Cabella is on vacay doesn’t mean her enviable wardrobe is taking a break. The star embraced the art of naked dressing, turning see-through looks perfect for unwinding on the beach, without sacrificing an ounce of style.

Camila’s Sexy Sheer LBD

The LBD is a versatile staple, but its typical, sleek silhouette can feel a bit corporate for a tropical excursion. Cabello’s version of the classic dress, which she shared in a July 24 Instagram post, elevated it for her vacation needs, with an added layer of sex appeal.

In front of backdrop of lush mountains and crystal-clear water, Cabello wore a long-sleeve, sheer black dress, over a scoop neck bikini top and high-cut bottoms. The dress featured an extreme high-low skirt, hitting her knees in the back, and barely covering her bikini bottoms in the front. Knit floral details trailed around the collar, down the sleeves, and dangled from the skirt’s hem.

Camila’s Naked Shoes

Cabello brought her penchant for see-through clothing to her footwear, as well. She wore her version of the mesh and thong combo on her feet in a trendy pair of naked shoes.

Peering out from underneath her dress’ lace hem, the shoes featured a pair of black thong straps underneath the round-toe, mesh ballet flats.