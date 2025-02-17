These past few years have been the nakedest in fashion history. Between freeing the nip, exposing underwear, and wearing all things see-through, celebs and style stars alike have never been more into the body-flaunting look. Naturally, the daring ethos infiltrated other style categories — shoes included.

In 2023, mesh flats became the footwear du jour among street style stars and Hollywood’s most brazen. Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen, for example, were among the look’s early adapters, flaunting digits beneath diaphanous materials.

Fashion’s fervor for the toe-flaunting look only increased the following year, welcoming the return of clear PVC footwear à la Cinderella. It girls like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Kylie Jenner ushered in the plastic shoe renaissance.

The bare look was no longer relegated to flats either. It infiltrated various styles, colorways, and even trends. Leopard print? Check. Slingbacks? Check. Brat green? Also check. Jennifer Lawrence even revived 2013’s cheugy jelly shoes.

Ahead, you’ll find the best naked shoes to shop for flaunting your toes. Trust me, your feet pics have never looked better.

A Bedazzled Slingback

Embrace your inner ’90s siren with mesh slingbacks à la Hailey Bieber. It’s a refined take on the toe-baring aesthetic, especially with dainty kitten heels. Consider a pair in a dark mesh fabric for a more elegant route or go the bedazzled route for a zhuzhed-up look. This Sam Edelman pair, with its smattering of crystals, is sure to glisten.

A Barely There Mule

For a pair that’s near-invisible, consider a PVC mule, like this one from Tony Bianco. It even doubles down on the naked aspect with a lucite heel. Make sure your toes are painted though — those are all everyone will see.

A Peepshow Boot

Up the ante of the exposed-feet trend by baring your entire calf. These knee-high boots from Jeffrey Campbell, crafted in a diaphanous mesh, are essentially the footwear equivalent of a sheer LBD. Displaying a whole limb is pro-level risqué.

Pearl-Encrusted

Pearls are the ultimate symbol of sophistication. Case in point: these peep-toe ivory mules from Black Suede Studio accented with the precious orbs. Even against transparent netting, it exudes elegance.

Grown-Up Mary Janes

These aren’t your Mary Janes from middle school. The traditionally preppy style gets a grown-up upgrade in mesh instead of academia-approved leather. For a pair with a bit of edge, don this 3.1 Phillip Lim pair. With its studded net effect and sculptural heel, it’s a cool-girl take on MJs.

The OG Netted Flat

Celebrities who embraced the mesh flat trend likely already have an iteration of this Alaïa it shoe — Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Lawrence all do.

While these come in opaque options, the netted colorways are the more daring choice. For a pair that stands out, however, one in a metallic silver will add a sparkly pep to your step.

Very Demure, Very Woven

For a more subtle take on the bare-foot trend, consider a woven pair à la Angelina Jolie. These Miista pumps are crafted in natural materials, resembling rattan, in an alluring shade of burgundy. It even boasts a wooden block heel, leaning further into the “natural” motif. It’s stealth wealth in the best way.

Roaring Leopard

The antithesis of quiet luxury, meanwhile, is roaring. And nothing roars louder than a predatory feline. Leopard has easily become the go-to animal print, so hit two trends with one shoe by donning a mesh ballet flat covered in the leonine’s spots. This pair from Reformation also boasts a buckle-style strap for a bit of edge.

Brat Pumps

Charli XCX’s brat summer isn’t a trend, it’s a way of life. Unleash your inner brat with a PVC slingback pump in the most delectable shade of lime green.

Crystal-Encrusted Boots

Booties have always been a low-maintenance wardrobe favorite. But in the undressed trend, they’re also effortlessly riveting. For added pizzazz, wear one covered in rhinestones. It can liven up any look including casual denims or going-out dresses. Plus, with a teeny heel, you’re bound to be able to stand for hours on end.

Red Hot

Peekaboo digits beneath mesh shoes are already statement-making. For a truly scene-stealing entrance, however, choose a pair that’s ornately embellished and in an eye-catching color palette. This Betsey Johnson pair, with its intricate floral beading and fiery red hue, will do the trick.

Nostalgic Jellies

Fisherman sandals, especially jelly ones, were all the rage in 2013... until they joined a crop of now-cheugy trends in fashion purgatory. Lawrence, however, is unabashedly bringing them back.

Back in August, the Silver Linings Playbook star resurrected the clear jelly shoe of yore and the moment is all but permission to unearth (or purchase) a similar pair. They come in a slew of rainbow-hued and studded options, ofc, but a classic clear pair is the most nostalgic.

Glinda-Core

Knitted pairs are another low-risk way to partake in the trend, especially in a classic ballet flat. Chunky knits, after all, aren’t as revealing as the other translucent pairs on this list. However, a woven style like these mules can deliver maximum impact. They flaunt toes, instep, and ankles in a delectable shade of bubblegum pink.

Preppy PVC Loafers

If you thought naked shoes were relegated to flats, pumps, and mules, think again. Even loafers are getting the toe-baring treatment with PVC. You can wear them with socks for a twist on the prep school uniform or surrender to the nakedness of the trend and bare your digits.

A Lacy Alternative

For an elegant take on the trend, pairs crafted in lace are a great alternative. Though lacy styles are aplenty, slingbacks in black will always be timeless.