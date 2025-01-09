Dua Lipa has all the makings of a style icon. She’s fearlessly fashionable, she expertly shifts between aesthetics with ease, and she always keeps a perfectly accessorized finger on the pulse. With this formula, the pop star has managed to turn out some seriously unforgettable looks throughout her career.

Last year, Lipa found herself leading the charge on several naked dressing trends, including the no-pants look and the exposed bra craze. But the 29-year-old was at the forefront of the trend long before it hit the mainstream, and this retrospective of Dua Lipa’s most revealing looks is proof.

Exposed Bra Moments

Early on in her career, Lipa would often perform in a bralette and little else, much like she did during this performance at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City circa November 2017. As if the lingerie weren’t risqué enough on its own, the singer completed the ‘fit with a see-through crystal top and high-waisted hot pants atop fishnet tights.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2021, Lipa attended the Versace presentation at Milan Fashion Week in a see-through Fendi plunging gown that left her bra (and thong) on full display. NBD.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fast forward to October 2024, when Lipa was spotted stepping out in an itty-bitty minidress complete with Hello Kitty nipple pasties courtesy of Italian fashion brand GCDS. (OK, it’s not exactly a bra per se, but it still counts.)

Oh, and let’s not forget when she promoted her Radical Optimism Tour in nothing but a bralette and high-waisted boyshorts. Who needs clothes, anyway?

Thongs Galore

In August 2022, Lipa attended the wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in a bridal-inspired sheer gown. She carried a black handbag and sported a pair of statement earrings, but the accessory that grabbed everyone’s attention was the white panties she wore underneath the dress.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Margot Robbie’s masterclass in method dressing may have dominated the Barbie press tour, but the “Dance the Night” singer also managed to turn heads with this free-the-nipple and exposed thong moment at the Los Angeles premiere of the blockbuster film.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier that year, Lipa sat front row at the Milan Fashion Week GCDS runway show in a similarly revealing ensemble. Only this time, the Service95 founder sported a gothic-inspired lace mock neck gown with matching black underwear underneath.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Clearly the sheer dress and visible underwear combo is a favorite of Lipa’s. The superstar celebrated her 29th birthday in a beige-colored Dilara Findikoglu dress layered atop a striking black lingerie set.

Her Signature Pantsless Look

One of her more recent style innovations is the no-pants look, which she rocked all throughout 2024. In one pantsless ‘fit, the “New Rules” songstress paired her sheer black tights with a red-hot archival Thierry Mugler suit jacket.

In another, she put an edgy twist on the unconventional uniform with a black pea coat, hot pants, and belted leather stilettos.

At one point, she was leaving the house sans-pants multiple times a week.

On-Stage Outfits

Lipa began turning up the spice levels of her style in 2019 as she ushered in her now-iconic Future Nostalgia era with a career-defining performance of “Don’t Start Now” at the MTV EMAs, in which she wore a black Mugler bodysuit with a massive stomach cutout and attached bandeau.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

She hit the stage in even less clothing at the 2021 Grammys, wearing nothing but a sparkly pink bra and high-waisted hot pants to match.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lipa continued leaning into the barely-there costuming for the remainder of the Future Nostalgia album cycle, often making appearances in custom Mugler catsuits, like the one she wore to Lollapalooza in 2022.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, her on-stage ensembles have only gotten more daring. Take the bold hip-baring leather dress she wore during her performance at Cher’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2024, for example.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Or the leather corset top and hot pants co-ord she wore while headlining the Austin City Limits music festival in October — a look that both rock stars and it-girls alike could approve of.

Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images

From walking the red carpet to performing on stage, her most memorable outfits all contain a fundamental through-line: the less clothes, the better.