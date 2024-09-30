Camila Cabello looked completely unrecognizable at Paris Fashion Week.

The “Havana” hitmaker stopped by the Vetements Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear show in the French Capital on Sept. 27, where she rubbed shoulders with Ice Spice, J Balvin, Bella Thorne, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate, Normani, and more.

While all eyes were on Vetements’ latest collection, Cabello’s risqué attire also turned heads at the star-studded event.

Camilla’s Sheer Look

At the Parisian show, the “Señorita” singer wore a black mini skirt, a sheer lace bodysuit (where her bra was on full display), and a matching oversized, floor-length coat.

Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week. Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Cabello completed the out-there look with a pair of strappy black heels and a glimmering necklace with matching earrings. The pièce de résistance of the outfit was her black Vetements balaclava, which covered the singer’s entire face, with cutouts for her mouth, eyes, and ears.

Camila’s Sheer Fashion Week Outfits

This isn’t the first time Cabello has stepped out in a sheer ‘fit recently. On Sept. 8, she attended the Off-White New York Fashion Week show alongside Alessandra Ambrosio, Zayn Malik, and Issa Rae.

At the NYFW event, she opted for a fitted halter dress with a scoop-neck plunge, complete with a mesh topper with long sleeves and a mock neckline.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The songstress also channeled Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw on Sept. 25, when she sat in the front row at Rabanne’s PFW show wearing a silver chainmail top and matching mini skirt affixed with a metal rose. She finished off the look with a pair of metallic strappy heels and sparkly dangling earrings.