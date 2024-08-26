Camila Cabello's See-Through Mini Dress Had So Many Cutouts

There are plenty of words you could use to describe Camila Cabello’s C,XOXO era: inventive, futuristic, risky. The same could be said of her recent style, as daring dresses and unconventional accessories have become so entrenched within this album cycle that it’s hard to imagine the singer ever passing up an opportunity to take a fashion risk.

On Aug. 24, Cabello illustrated once again how her new music is informing her sense of style with a stunning sheer mini dress that featured so many cutouts it practically left her whole torso exposed.

Camila’s Cutout Dress

While performing at the Hera music festival in Mexico City, Mexico, Cabello sported a pink and grey cyberpunk number with sheer panelling down the front and ribbon detailing on the side. The dress also featured seven — yes, seven — cutouts across the chest, each separated by grommet-covered straps of varying lengths.

Attached to the straps were a variety of charms, including a sun ornament and a crescent moon-shaped charm.

Cabello sported a pair of knee-high grey boots to complete the ‘fit, with a reflective nylon leg warmer layered over one of the shoes and a matching arm warmer on the opposite arm. As for glam, the former Fifth Harmony member donned an icy eye shadow look and wore her long blonde locks down.

Peek-A-Boo Pink Bikini

If you haven’t noticed, Cabello has been working hard to solidify the bikini top as her signature style staple throughout this album cycle. Recently, the “Señorita” singer has been spotted wearing the waterproof garment as a top in her music videos, photoshoots, and even as streetwear. So it should come as no surprise that the 27-year-old opted to sport yet another bikini top underneath the plunging dress.

At first glance, the baby pink swimsuit blends in with the garment, but what gives it away are the string ties around her neck, which don’t align with the dress’ halter top design. The bikini also appears to have a metallic sheen — as if the rest of her outfit didn’t shine already.

Winter Boots In Summer?

Off-stage, Cabello’s left-of-center style choices continued with an oversized brown coat and a pair of fur-covered platform boots that hit just below the knee.

Glad to see she’s staying cool in the summer heat.