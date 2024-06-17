Camila Cabello will always say yes to a strategically-placed cut-out. She’s so fond of the holey look — boob-baring ones, in particular — that she has practically turned it into her signature style. Thus far, she’s rocked the look on red carpets, in the front row at fashion week, and when she’s off-duty.

In May, the “I LUV IT” singer announced her upcoming fourth album, C, XOXO, a supposed sonic departure from the rest of her body of work. When artists launch new albums, they often enter a new sartorial era that coincides — especially if they’re sonically different. (Taylor Swift famously pivots her style based on her albums.)

That said, however far Cabello strays musically, she can’t be deterred from her signature style. Instead of keeping them within the décolletage region, she found new real estate to flaunt. Allow me to introduce: the pelvic cut-out.

Camila’s Micro Mini Dress

Over the weekend, Cabello was spotted in Monaco painting the town blue, a color nod to her C, XOXO cover art (more on that later). Naturally, this monochromatic look featured a particularly daring cut-out dress.

Cabello’s cobalt blue halter dress featured a conspicuously long slit down the center of her chest. However, as a true cut-out aficionado, that wasn’t the only peek-a-boo moment she had to offer. Two massive openings sat very, very low on her hips, fully exposing her pelvis.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Upping the spicy ante, her dress also featured a micro mini hemline with an asymmetrical wrap detail. A summer-friendly choice, the skirt closely resembled a sarong, which is typically draped across the hips to cover a swimsuit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She topped off the look with even more blue items, including a massive teddy bear coat. Cabello further merchandised her ’fit with a satin top-handle bag in the same royal blue hue and clear, PVC mules.

Her Messy Ponytail

Cabello effortlessly styled her blonde hair in a messy ponytail with a natural-looking texture throughout. She rocked the TikTok-famous “espresso makeup” with a brown smoky eye and glossed lips. She also swiped tons of highlighter, which was shimmery enough to match her diamond studs.

The Inspo: C, XOXO Cover Art

Last month, Cabello dropped the cover art for her soon-to-be-released album, a 14-track project featuring Lil Nas X and Drake. It simply featured a close-up photo of Cabello licking a blue sucker, which painted her tongue a vibrant turquoise.

Since the announcement, Cabello has been including the same turquoise tint into her ’fits, rocking a blue bikini, blue-rimmed sunglasses, and a blue ski mask, among others. Needless to say: it’s a good color on her.