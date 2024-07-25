Dropping new music practically necessitates a new sartorial alter ego. Just peep the discographies and corresponding style histories of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Katy Perry. The latest artist to follow suit is Camila Cabello.

When she dropped C, XOXO in June, she embraced an entirely new (read: flashy and risqué) fashion persona wearing bikinis-as-tops galore, latex dresses, and even a clear bag full of condoms.

Nearly a month later, on Tuesday, July 23, the “Señorita” singer returned to her sartorial status quo of classic little black dresses. And I’m happy to report that her choice was so high-fashion.

Camila’s High-Slit Dress

The Cinderella star attended the Summer Gala by Gala One in Saint-Tropez looking chic in a minimalist number.

She wore a halter LBD with a mock neckline and ruching around the waist. While the fitted, floor-length item was relatively covered, it featured one hidden detail: a vertiginous slit that slid up her thighs. Designed by Alaïa, an industry favorite, her gown further cemented her fashion girl status. (ICYWW, the LBD also costs an eye-watering $3,360.)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Havana” crooner had an affinity for LBDs for ages, especially those with daring, skin-baring details like cut-outs and slits. So this dress fit right into her minimalist ethos.

She Wore The Buzzy “Naked Shoe”

While she didn’t wear any accouterments, Cabello opted for a fashion-forward accessory: sheer footwear.

See-through shoes, typically crafted in mesh, have dominated the zeitgeist and fashion debates for the past two years. While the most popular iteration of the stripped shoe is a flat — as seen on Jennifer Lawrence and Zendaya — the mesh shoe is expanding heel heights. Hailey Bieber debuted translucent slingbacks with a kitten heel just a week ago.

Despite the shoe’s A-list fanbase, the style was relegated to casual outings — until now, that is.

On the (green) carpet, Cabello wore pointed mesh pumps that showed off her digits, and took the casual trend straight into eveningwear territory.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Low-Key Glam

She leaned into her outfit’s minimalist motif with her understated glam. Cabello messily styled her hair in a low ponytail and choppy side bangs.

Though she kept the rest of her beauty look fresh and peachy, her smokey eye makeup matched the charcoal hue of her LBD.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She never misses in an LBD.