Camila Cabello can't stop wearing bikinis as bras.

The dog days of summer are officially upon us, and you know what that means: the less clothes, the better. Just ask Camila Cabello.

From photo shoots to IG dumps, the “I Luv It” singer has made the bikini bra top the unofficial style staple of summer 2024. And judging by how cool she looks (literally and figuratively), it’s no surprise why.

Camila’s Club ‘Fit

The pop star debuted her now-signature bikini-top-as-a-bra look in the “He Knows” music video, which was released on May 22. In the visual, Cabello wears a bedazzled baby blue bikini underneath a similarly shaded two-piece set with a massive cut-out across the chest.

She also dons the matching bikini bottoms underneath her mini skirt, and styles it so that the underwear alternative is just peeking out.

Good As Silver

The 27-year old kept the summer vibes going on June 6, when she wore a silver bikini top on the streets of Miami. She paired the swimsuit, which showed the slightest amount of underboob, with light wash jeans, and a shiny set of silver stiletto nails.

Metallic Moment

It’s really felt like Cabello had been teasing the new style as if it were an album rollout. And on June 12, Cabello solidified the bikini bra look as her own, when she posed in a metallic aquamarine bikini top and wet hair for an IG photo.

You know what they say: once a is a statement, twice is a coincidence, three times is a trend.

Coquette Meets Edgy

On July 7, the songstress took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to her fans. “I’ve been doing this since I was 15 years old,” she wrote. “It’s very easy to lose your mind and I have a few times but my fans have been there beside me, loving me, rooting for me, and caring for me through it all.”

Cabello paired the vulnerable note with a series of equally unfiltered photos, in which the pop star can be seen posing against a graffiti-covered wall while wearing frayed denim cut-offs, a grunge-y black swim top with white coquette bows, and sneakers.

Camila’s Black Bikini Bra Top

On Aug. 5, the former Fifth Harmony member added yet another swim top to her summer style repertoire. This time, Cabello sported a basic black triangle bikini top with the deepest V-neck sweater you’ve ever seen, and a pair of black track pants with gray, white, and blue detailing down the side.

The photos appear to have been taken at a dance studio, so hopefully that means another music video — and another stylish bikini bra — are on the way.