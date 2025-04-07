Sure, spring has only just begun, but it’s never to early to start getting in the summer spirit. At least, that’s what Camila Cabello’s latest Instagram post would suggest.

Over the weekend, the singer avoided the gloomy April showers and instead soaked up the sun in an itsy bitsy bikini. The FOMO is real.

Camila’s Tiny Black Bikini

At the height of her C,XOXO promotional cycle last year, Camila Cabello couldn’t stop wearing bikini tops as bras. From music video ‘fits to casual streetwear looks, the 28-year-old practically lived in triangle bikini tops during the summer of 2024. Now, she’s bringing the look back once more.

In an Instagram photo dump posted on April 5, Cabello poses by the pool in a black bikini set. On top, she wears a balconette-style suit complete with a subtle sweetheart neckline and ruched detailing around the wired cups.

For bottoms, Cabello sports a single-band V-cut thongkini that rests just above her hips for an extra cheeky fit.

She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and a matching bracelet, ditching her usual glam for a sun-kissed, makeup-free look.

She Wore The Teeniest Miniskirt, Too

When she’s not in her bathing suits, you can find Cabello dressed to the nines in designer ‘fit that would make any vintage collector green with envy.

In the same Instagram carousel, the “I Luv It” singer poses for a mirror selfie in a structured white button down from Vivienne Westwood, which she styles tucked into a pleated denim miniskirt. The sauce skirt hit right at her upper thigh.

She finishes off the corpcore-meets-office siren ensemble with a blue plaid tie — also from Vivienne Westwood — that features an embroidered version of the luxury fashion brand’s signature orb logo in the center, and a pair of ultra high black platform heels that boast a dramatic pointed toe.

More Photo Dump Gems

Two photos does not a photo dump make, so of course Cabello had to pad her post with even more pics from her camera roll, including a series of oversaturated selfies in which she wears a cleavage-baring black cami while relaxing outside.

“hehe🌴🍹🌻🌞👙🧴,” Cabello captioned the post.