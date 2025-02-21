Camila Cabello Casually Wore Lacy Vintage Couture For A Bathroom Selfie

When it comes to the most stylish fashions, archival looks have always been a flex. And it seems referential dressing has become even more desirable in recent years with celebs like Kim Kardashian arriving to the 2022 Met Gala dress in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 Bob Mackie dress, and Sabrina Carpenter paying homage to Madonna and Shirley MacLaine at the 2024 VMAs and 2025 Grammys, respectively.

But what’s even more impressive than stunting on the red carpet in a vintage gown is incorporating archival looks into your everyday life. Take Camila Cabello’s most recent Instagram post, for example.

Camila’s Lacy Baroque Minidress

Two days after announcing her first headlining tour in seven years, Cabello took to Instagram to promote her upcomign concerts with a mirror selfie. In the photo, the “Havana” singer wears a stunning baroque-inspired minidress from Roberto Cavalli’s fall/winter 2004 collection.

The archival garment, sourced by EDEN Vintage, features a V-shaped neckline comprised of a spaghetti strapped black lacy bra, a velvet underband, and a bow detail in the center. The dress then transitions into a merlot and gold paisley patterned bodice that tightly hugs her torso, before ballooning out into a red, gold, and leopard printed bubble hem skirt.

She paired the look with a stack of three gold statement necklaces — one of which featured a cross pendant, aka her favorite accessory — and a series of gold rings. As for glam, she styled her hair in a messy updo with loose side tendrils, a dark smokey eye, and a bold crimson lip.

Though the dress is definitely an impressive pull on its own, the biggest flex of them all might be the location in which the photo was taken: the bathroom. Rather than pose for a pic in front of a carefully curated backdrop, the low-key selfie makes it seem as though Cabello casually dons her vintage wares around the house like it’s nothing.

“And where ever am i seeing you on tour this year? Yours, c 💌,” she captioned the photo.