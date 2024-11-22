Camila Cabello is giving ballerina-core the galactic treatment. To announce her new collaboration with Japanese footwear company Grounds, the “Shameless” singer unveiled a pair of futuristic bubble sneakers that she wore with the ultimate stay-at-home outfit. As Cabello lounged in an all-white bed, she stripped down to a pair of tighty-whities with fuzzy leg and arm warmers.

“@grounds.official and i have collaborated to make our own blue hour shoe inspired by c,xoxo and the blue colors of the Miami post- sunset sky,” she wrote in an Instagram carousel shared on Thursday, Nov. 21. The former Fifth Harmony star revealed that she wore the “unique and comfy” style that makes her “taller” while writing her latest album and during festival rehearsals.

While her quirky footwear choice was ultra modern, Cabello’s accessories looked she’d taken them from an ‘80s-era workout class. The photo dump showed her scrolling on her phone, listening to music on a pair of pastel pink headphones, eating strawberries, and taking a blurry selfie in the window’s reflection.

Camilla’s Cozy Futuristic Look

Wearing barely there white briefs paired with a teeny white cropped T-shirt, Cabello looked ready for a night in as she showed off her new shoes: white sneakers featuring silver and baby blue criss-cross accents, as well as a statement silver bubble heels that promised to add a few inches to her height.

Instagram/Camila Cabello

Her Retro Balletcore Accessories

The only sign that it was November was the “Señorita” star’s wool accessories, which included cream knit warmers on her arms and up to her knees.

Instagram/Camila Cabello

Her Clean Girl Beauty Look

She gave her nearly 65 million fans a closer look at the ‘80s-inspired leg and arm warmers in a third photo, which showed her holding up her hair in a loose Pamela Anderson-esque updo.

Instagram/Camila Cabello

While Cabello always eats with her glam beauty looks, she went all natural for her latest photo series. As her song “June Gloom” played in the background, the star showed off her newly darkened long locks, which were styled with shaggy curtain bangs. A subtle swipe of mascara and a matte light pink lip stain added a hint of glam to her otherwise effortless look.