Jenna Ortega Made The Sheer Trend Gothic In This Chic Dress

You’ve heard of method acting, but what about method dressing? The trend first started gaining traction when Margot Robbie constantly transformed into the world’s most famous doll while promoting Barbie, followed by Zendaya’s tennis-core Challengers press tour. But there’s one actor who allowed her on-screen characters to inform her style long before the trend became a red carpet fixture, and that’s Jenna Ortega.

With her many all-black ‘fits and spooky glam moments, it’s clear Ortega takes her “scream queen” moniker very seriously. So when the 21-year-old wore a gothic sheer dress to promote her latest film, she wasn’t just making a style statement, she was playing the part.

Jenna’s Gothic Sheer Dress

Ortega’s next foray into horror film franchises, the aptly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, hits theaters on Sept. 6, nearly 36 years after the original Beetlejuice was released. The film’s press tour kicked off with an event in Mexico City on Aug. 13, and Ortega arrived in a monochromatic number that perfectly encapsulates her spooky style.

The Wednesday star rolled up to the photo-call in a vintage Vivienne Westwood gown from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2009 collection. The ensemble boasted a beige sheer base with black and silver embellishments, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and an asymmetrical cut above the knee. The garment also featured a neckline that grazed her chest and tied around her arms as if to create the illusion of a shawl.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Designed by Vivienne Westwood creative director Andreas Kronthaler, the gown’s moody accents highlight its chic design in a way only a true scream queen would appreciate.

As for the rest of the look, the Scream actor sported a pair of custom Steve Madden Mary Jane heels selected by her stylist, Enrique Melendez. The black footwear featured a reptile-like texture and lacing up the back. She pulled her long black tresses back into a ponytail — though she kept her signature wolf cut bangs on display — and rocked a pop of color with a sultry black cherry mani. It is almost spooky season, after all.

Ortega posed alongside her A-list co-stars Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci at the event, as well as the film’s director, Tim Burton.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering she’s been dressing like a Tim Burton character for years, it’s only fair to assume Ortega will fit right in alongside Lydia Deetz, Delia Deetz, and of course, Beetlejuice himself.