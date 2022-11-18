From “Bodak Yellow” to “WAP”, Cardi B has undoubtedly had a music career filled with hits and accomplishments since her internet-breaking debut back in 2017. Since then, she has amassed countless awards (including a Grammy for Best Rap Album), and has solidified her status as one of the most sought after artists in the industry to date. And while glitz, glam, and accolades are worthy of all the celebration, as most parents would agree — being a mother and raising two children is perhaps her most meaningful work yet.

At 30 years old, the Bronx native has truly built an empire, and her love for her family is clearly at the core of all she does. Her first daughter, Kulture Kiari, was born in 2018, and most recently in 2021, she welcomed her first baby boy — whom she named Wave Set.

And in a (very much permanent) ode that’s oh-so Cardi: The “Up” rapper has revealed a face tattoo in honor of her youngest child.

While Cardi has teased her fresh ink in the last few months (around the time of Wave’s first birthday), fans of the star have yet to see a clear image of the new addition ... Though it seems she was in the giving mood this holiday season, as she just posted an impromptu photo of the jaw-hugging script tatted in soft red ink on her Instagram story.

While continuing to build a family with husband Offset is top of mind for the icon (she recently tweeted that she is ready for a third), I personally can’t wait for the next album that I can blast in the car or play when I need a little extra motivation in the gym.