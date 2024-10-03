Over the years, Gossip Girl’s queen bee Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) has built a sartorial legacy of her own, making statement items like babydoll dresses, printed tights, and headbands her thing. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if she drew fashion inspiration from Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) because who didn’t in the early 2000s?

Now, it seems that Carrie has returned the favor. On Oct. 2, Parker was spotted filming And Just Like That... Season 3 in a very Blair-coded ensemble, which confirms that colored tights are officially back — and the Gossip Girl character’s impact will live on forever.

Carrie’s Blair-Coded ’Fit

Strutting on New York streets, Parker sported a cozy teal knitted sweater with puff sleeves and matching jewels on her cuffs. In very Carrie fashion, she matched her sweater to her bright teal tights, a move that Blair would’ve undoubtedly taken credit for.

She paired her teal ensemble with an asymmetrical red, blue, and yellow plaid maxi skirt designed by Ulla Johnson.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While Parker put Carrie’s touch on a Blair Waldorf-inspired ’fit, the Gossip Girl character would likely sneer at her decidedly simpler accessories. Parker wore tan bow-tie heels and carried a paint-splatter tote bag that read “The States Project,” which is an organization that supports state legislatures, indicating that AJLT may be getting a little political.

SJP’s Colored Tights

Blair’s love of colored tights may have actually come from Carrie herself. Parker is a pro at pulling off the bold accessory, whether she’s in character as Carrie, someone else entirely, or just being herself in New York.

Parker first tried teal tights in 2011, pairing them with a demure polka-dot babydoll dress and a gray trench coat. In 2019, while filming her former HBO series Divorce, she paired a classic black-and-white plaid coat with purple tights and a multi-colored dress, making for the ultimate take on pattern-blocking.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker’s latest take on the accessory is very timely, considering that colored tights have reemerged on several Winter 2024 and Spring/Summer 2025 runways, most recently including Miu Miu and Ferragamo. Leave it to Carrie to always stay ahead of the curve.