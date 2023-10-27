Whatever your take is on winter weather (i.e., magical and cozy or miserable and slushy), there’s one thing everyone can agree on: The season always comes with exciting fashions to boot. And this year’s trends are delightfully flamboyant.

Winter 2024’s Flashiest Fashion Trends

For starters, say goodbye to dreary grays and boring neutrals: This winter, it’s all about color. Though you may be dreaming of a white Christmas, outerwear of all kinds will be tinted in pastel candy colors. Think: duster jackets, padded coats, and seasonal vests befitting of a Wes Anderson film.

Meanwhile, winter hosiery will be straight-up Waldorfian — Blair, that is. The Gossip Girl alum’s favorite colored tights have made their triumphant return (and her knee-high socks, too). Once considered cheugy, the look has now starred on some of the most highly-respected runways.

In addition to technicolor tights, toes will see even more action in coming months. Thanks to Margiela’s cult-favorite Tabi line, Miu Miu’s thong boots, and Kylie Jenner’s various toe-flaunting footwear, this season will include a lot of exposed digits.

When it comes to style stars, two pillars of fashion royalty reign supreme: Princess Diana and Beyoncé. With the advent of “quiet luxury,” celebrities have been harkening to its originator’s dramatic yet elegant flair. Beyoncé, on the other hand, has singlehandedly taken high-shine silver to the mainstream.

These are just some of winter 2024’s many flashy releases. Read on for the most notable trends you’ll soon be shopping.

Once upon a time (read: 2010’s Pinterest era), peplum dominated the scene. That is, until the silhouette was dubbed an outdated millennial trend and promptly ousted from the Gen-Z-dominated zeitgeist. This winter, however, the familiar fit-and-flair contour is back — and it’s cooler than ever.

In textures such as leather, knit, and denim, the silhouette is unmistakably elevated. Although the traditional construction is readily available, new takes have hit the market. Modern peplums eschew basic flounce for a more ostentatious bubble pouf. Altuzzara and Balmain, for example, even presented pleated and beaded iterations, respectively.

How To Wear It

A fast favorite of style stars, Sydney Sweeney and Kim Cattrall both gave the peplum a cool-girl refresh in head-to-toe leather. Or, for a theatrical flair, take a cue from Florence Pugh and Regina King, who each donned architectural creations.

Although 2008’s “boots with the fur” have taken a backseat since their T-Pain-era surge, this season, fuzzy accessories (boots included) are taking center stage once again.

So what makes these plush add-ons different from what shoppers have seen every winter since the dawn of mankind (besides that the majority is cruelty-free)? They aren’t designed with practicality in mind — these beauties are made for peacocking.

Touchable items now come in the boldest of rainbow brights, as seen on the runways of Burberry, Heron Preston, and MSGM. Meanwhile, cult-favorite bags are being newly blanketed in hair — take Gucci’s new Horsebit Chain, for example. Even Puppets & Puppets’ viral cookie bag has been swathed in a Sesame Street-worthy shag.

How To Wear It

One statement item — a shaggy bag, hairy shoe, or bucket hat á la Megan Fox — is enough to inject a dose of luxury into a simple ’fit. For a show-stopping, maximalist vibe, merchandize your faux furry coats with equally fuzzy accessories, as seen on the runways of Gucci and Givenchy.

Since the release of Miu Miu’s thong boots and an unfortunate TikTok saga (cc: the Tabi Swiper) that refreshed social media’s fascination with Maison Margiela’s Tabis, the humble toe has been gaining sartorial cache.

Kylie Jenner made the look utterly covetable when she stepped out in not one, not two, but three separate pairs of toe-forward footwear. (Even her sister Kendall walked for Schiaparelli in toe-sculptured shoes, while Kylie wore a matching pair in the audience.)

How To Wear It

Feet pics are officially trending. Consider shoes with a more low-key toe detail, like the hooved Tabis, as your gateway into the trend. The minimal yet artsy design is as easy to wear as your favorite ballet flats.

If you’re ready for drama, however, make bare toes the focal point of your ’fit with peep-toe shoes while you cover up everywhere else. The fashion gods (the Jenner sisters) have spoken: It’s time to flaunt those digits.

Leather dusters are the moto jacket’s cooler, fashion editor older sister. And per the runways of Alexander McQueen and Bally, these sweeping, floor-length top coats are set to be ubiquitous in the coming months.

This season’s variations come in zesty and eye-catching styles. Yes, there’s your typical black pleather, but the silhouette has also been reimagined in vivid tones, bold prints, and fun textures.

How To Wear It

To make a loud statement, go for a vibrant hue like Paloma Elsesser’s eggplant option or Kim Kardashian’s scarlet snakeskin print (a serpentine trend from fall runways that’s still going strong). That being said, classic black is always an option — and in this case, it’s both Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski-approved.

As the Sofia Richie-approved “quiet luxury” aesthetic continues to soar in popularity, another iteration has emerged: Dianacore. After all, no one epitomizes elegance and grace quite like the late princess.

Building on last season’s “stealth wealth” M.O., which saw a shift away from logomania, A-list celebs are harkening to the more refined, but intriguing, silhouettes once worn by Princess Diana. Think: tasteful drop-waist dresses and dramatic, puffed-up sleeves that give off that 1980s flair.

How To Wear It

To retain a modern feel, consider a skin-flaunting mini dress or an off-the-shoulder bodycon (a personal favorite of the princess). And don’t forget the Diana-approved details: pearl chokers and sleek, pointed-toe heels.

A full decade later, Blair Waldorf’s Gossip Girl legacy lives on — or at least, the influences of her wardrobe do. Formerly a “cheugy” staple, her go-to tights are back en vogue, with the likes of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters swathing their legs in a prism of hues.

Even the runways of Gucci, Miu Miu, Versace, and Theory, among others, have seen stockings in virtually every shade.

How To Wear It

In the Gossip Girl era of the aughts, bright tights were used as a pop of color. The modern route requires going totally monochromatic — one hue from head to literal toe. Just call it a reboot.

Over the past few months, Beyoncé has single-handedly injected her “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” aesthetic into wardrobes and runway collections nationwide. Thanks to her landmark Renaissance World Tour — which saw more than 100 look-at-me ’fits — dazzling silver (the tour’s unofficial dress code) will be a go-to for winter and beyond.

In Queen Bey’s world, the mirrored sheen has a space cowboy tinge, frequently splashed on cowboy boots and fringed, Western-style jackets. With the lustrous hue reaching near-ubiquity, options are more accessible than ever. (Both brick-and-mortar retailers and e-commerce sites have reported an increase in demand for silver items.)

How To Wear It

The key to avoiding a costume-like feel: Throw on a lone platinum piece to jazz up an otherwise neutral ensemble. Kim Kardashian, for example, paired a bedazzled silver bra with dark-wash jeans, while Meghan Markle wore her silver skirt with a white tank.

Thanks to two of fashion’s biggest tastemakers, Gigi Hadid and Margot Robbie, box bags are the must-have accessory of the season.

Hadid wore an itty-bitty version of the style, while Robbie carried one in Barbie pink. (Her on-screen Mattel character had a similar vanity case in the corresponding film, albeit in a cute heart shape.)

The structured purse’s biggest advocate, however, is Kim Kardashian, who’s been rocking versions everywhere. Cop the look with angular vanity cases, lunchbox-esque bags, and top-handle cuboids.

How To Wear It

Boxy handbags these days are often quilted, designed to replicate the luxury of Chanel’s famous leather goods. As a result, the style pairs effortlessly with similar “quiet luxury”-inspired items (think: prim skirt suits and neutral-only ensembles).

The beloved Canadian Tuxedo has moved past its traditional representation (read: a chambray and jeans) into fancier terrain. Across price points, denim is being crafted into more artful silhouettes, even reimagined in formalwear. Think: sculptural suits, pleated skirts, and glamorous maxi dresses.

Approved by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Taylor Swift, double denim looks have punctuated various Fall/Winter 2023 shows. Coach, for example, showed their own take, all but ensuring a new blue wave.

How To Wear It

Throw traditional dressing rules out the window and consider elevated denim for dressier occasions. A saucy corset, for example, would be perfect for date night, while a denim co-ord can go from work to dinner and drinks. Attending a cocktail party? Try a tailored strapless dress.

Fashion’s return to pastel tones often signals the first blooms of spring, but this year, the muted color palette will paint wardrobes a season early. Anrealage, Sportmax, and Bottega Veneta are masters of the look, having released candy-colored coats and jackets with the most decadent of textures.

Even style stars like Florence Pugh and Hailey Bieber have been dipping into the trend. So trade your heavy-duty neutrals for dreamy hues, reminiscent of Wes Anderson’s famed color grading.

How To Wear It

Whichever material (puffer, wool, or fur) or length (duster, cropped, or midi) you prefer, pastel outerwear will add a much-needed sweet tinge to combat dreary frost hues. A pop of color, even muted, can do wonders for your seasonal slump.

If the runways of Dior and Margiela are any indication (they are), knee-high socks are back, baby.

This time around, though, dress codes be damned. Going beyond typical suiting, the school girl style is now being paired with edgier ensembles and saucy little numbers. For shoppers, options are vast and varied: prim white, cutesy ruffles, or goth-adjacent fishnets.

How To Wear It

Take a cue from TikTok’s “wrong shoe theory” and wear statement socks with casual sneakers or metallic flats (see: the Beyoncé Effect). You can also lean into the dark academia vibe with Mary Janes, a Bella Hadid favorite combo.