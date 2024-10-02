Nicola Coughlan seems to have turned to Gossip Girl for some autumnal wardrobe inspo.

The actor stopped by the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London on Oct. 1, where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Chloe Bailey, Jameela Jamil, and fellow Bridgerton star, Simone Ashley.

In addition to the star-studded event itself, which aims to “celebrate trailblazing women paving the way for feminism in all its forms,” Coughlan’s Blair Waldorf-coded attire was the talk of the night.

Nicola’s Gucci Get Up

Posing inside Raffles London at The OWO, where the ceremony was held, the Derry Girls star stunned in a head-to-toe Gucci look, consisting of a chic LBD, burgundy tights, and a matching pair of high-heeled pumps.

Nicola Coughlan at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2024. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Image

Coughlan also took some snaps with her Bridgerton co-star Ashley, who stopped by the ceremony in a beige, floor-length Jacquemus dress.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blair’s Impact

Coughlan’s outfit hasn’t been the only Blair-inspired look favored by the A-list recently.

On Sept. 25, Lady Gaga stepped out in London after the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere wearing a collared, blue and cream striped mini dress with puffed sleeves.

She paired the dress with a pair of black-and-white knit tights featuring a slightly diagonal checkered print — the kind Waldorf would’ve worn to class.

Lady Gaga in London Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively (aka Serena van der Woodsen) also wore a Waldorfian outfit in August, when she strolled through New York City in a pair of butter-yellow hue tights covered in sticker-like yellow flowers.