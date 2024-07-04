Sarah Jessica Parker is back to filming Season 3 of her scripted series, And Just Like That. Even though it’ll be a while until the show returns, fans are loving the behind-the-scenes paparazzi photos.

Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, is known in part for her dramatic relationship history, but she’s equally as famous for her kooky, fashionable outfits. Since her looks often hold deeper meanings, fans are clamoring over the new photos, such as a recent image of Parker wearing paint-splattered overalls with a blouse that contains some sort of map.

Carrie’s Overalls Outfit

Few people represent New York City as much as Carrie Bradshaw, so it made sense for the show’s costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, to choose a blouse with a vintage subway map on it. The early-aughts top, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, was spot-on for the metropolitan character. In addition to the NYC Subway, the blouse also features underground maps from cities such as London and Tokyo.

Bradshaw wore the blouse under a pair of paint-splattered denim overalls, which were equally as funky as her stilettos — probably a pair of Manolo Blahniks, if I had to guess.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The whole look was reminiscent of a scene from Sex and the City — Season 4, Episode 9 — in which Carrie and Aidan Shaw spend the weekend in Suffern, New York. In the episode, Bradshaw wore a pair of denim overalls for her trip upstate with her then-boyfriend, while slipping repeatedly into the dirt.

I wonder what kind of mess Bradshaw will find herself in this time.

A Polished & Effortless Carrie Bradshaw

On the same day, Parker’s character slipped into something a bit more chic. She wore a sheer pleated dress in beige, which flowed underneath an oversized white button-down. For shoes, Bradshaw opted for chunky nude platform sandals.

My favorite part of this look is her perfectly polished updo.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Maybe she’s heading on a date with Aidan? I’ll have to tune in to find out.