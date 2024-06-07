It’s hardly unusual to see Sarah Jessica Parker on the streets of New York City these days — whether she’s filming her hit show And Just Like That... or not. But as production on the series’ latest season ramps up, she’s been seen all over town in her iconic character’s looks. Just two weeks ago she was caught in a teal dress with an exposed bra while shooting a scene. And a few days before that she channeled quintessential Carrie Bradshaw: a sheer Simone Rocha corset flower dress.

But it’s her latest couple of outfits — both anchored in denim — that I can’t stop thinking about. In the words of Carrie Bradshaw, “I couldn’t help but notice” how they reminded me of a much simpler time.

SJP’s Denim Blazer

The first outfit in question: a printed black and white jumpsuit with a black coquette bow on the neckline, spotted on Parker as she stepped out of her car. The ankle-cut one piece was mostly fitted on top and loose and airy toward the bottom.

Paired with a bright blue denim blazer, the entire look had a real early aughts vibe — think Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic denim-on-denim look or Paris Hilton’s memorable denim looks during The Simple Life era. To add to the fashion nostalgia, Parker wore a statement bib necklace that tied into her blue jacket. Okay, now you really can’t convince me that this look wasn’t plucked straight off of a 2010s mood board.

For shoes, she wore a pair of black calfskin leather Gucci mary janes. The pair brought me back to a Sex And The City episode from 2001 (season 4, episode 17) in which Bradshaw visited the Vogue fashion closet only to discover that a pair of Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes were in fact not “an urban shoe myth.”

Gotham/Getty Images

The Denim Pencil Skirt

In a similar vien, Parker was captured smiling on set while wearing a denim pencil skirt by Maison Margiela. According to the brand, the skirt got the “dirty wash treatment” as evident by the distressed looking color. If you told me that this skirt was vintage Margiela I would have believed it because it looks so much like a piece that would’ve debuted 20 years ago.

AJLT costume designers, Molly Rodgers and Danny Santiago styled the skirt with a nude long sleeve V-neck top — leaving the full focus on the midi skirt.

Parker’s look was finished with a pair of white Mary Jane heels and a pair of stud earrings, and the overall effect was much simpler than her previous outfit. But that’s the best part about seeing Carrie Bradshaw out and about again. Her style is so wide and varied that you never really know what you’ll see her in next.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

I seriously can’t wait for this next season to premiere — but mostly for the fashion, of course.