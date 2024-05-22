Carrie Bradshaw isn’t just ahead of her time when it comes to Manolo Blahnik shoes or Fendi baguettes — she also incorporates bras into her looks with ease. And naturally, Sarah Jessica Parker is trying out the trend on the set of And Just Like That... Season 3.

On May 21, Parker was spotted filming AJLT outside of Carrie’s new Gramercy Park house. Yes, the scene might have something to do with the viral video that shows John Corbett, who plays her on-and-off love interest Aidan, screaming outside said apartment. But quite frankly, Carrie’s look of the day outshined what may happen between her and Aidan in Season 3.

Carrie’s Exposed Bra

It’s only fitting that Carrie Bradshaw would put her own spin on the exposed underwear trend. SJP wore a sheer pink Simone Rocha corset gown with flowers and green leaves sewn into the pockets, exposing her black bra and lacy pink underwear. She completed the look with a matching mesh coat with flowers on the elbows.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... Season 3 on May 21, 2024 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Lack Of Accessories

On the accessories front, Carrie let her dress do the talking and kept things simple. Parker completed her look with a pair of strappy tan heels and went completely bagless, opting to hold her phone and loose items in her hand.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... Season 3 on May 21, 2024 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Carrie’s Lingerie Looks

Being the fashion icon that she is, Carrie Bradshaw has dabbled with the visible lingerie trend before. On AJLT Season 1, SJP rocked a flowery Balconette Bra from Intimissimi underneath a lacy black-and-white sheer top, paired with a semi-sheer floral black skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That... Season 1. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

This just goes to show that Carrie Bradshaw probably started whatever runway trend you’re currently obsessing over.