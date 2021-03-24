Beauty

11 Times Celebrities Brought Back 2000s-Style Hair

The aughts are back.

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Shea Simmons

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The ‘90s are back, but don’t forget the 2000s. While seeing a celebrity rocking a ‘90s-era hairstyle feels common now, you can still find some aughts-inspired looks. These 11 celebrities’ 2000s hairstyles serve major nostalgia.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish may be blonde now, but with her lime green roots and black hair, she was totally channeling the aughts’ trend of a two-toned ‘do (remember Christina Aguilera’s signature look?).

Tap