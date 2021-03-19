Beauty
Time to get reacquainted with your claw clips.
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
If you thought the ‘90s were only trending in the fashion world, think again. The decade is making a comeback in the beauty realm as well. From butterfly clips to mullets, here are 9 celebrities’ ‘90s hairstyles to prove it.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Doja Cat brought back the mullet, paired perfectly with choppy baby bangs and a sultry black smoky eye.