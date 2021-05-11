Beauty
The hair accessory is never going out style.
BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
The heyday of the scrunchie was in the ‘80s accompanied by leg warmers and shoulder pads. But, the more that celebrities wear the gentler-on-your-hair accessory, one begins to wonder... did the scrunchie ever actually go out of style?
If Rapunzel had access to hair accessories, she might have looked like Ariana Grande does in this Instagram post. The singer traded her signature sleek updo for this long and luscious 'do playfully anchored with a scrunchie.