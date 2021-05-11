Beauty

10 Times Celebrities Wore ‘80s Style Scrunchies

The hair accessory is never going out style.

Lizzo is a prime example of the return of the '80s scrunchie — here are 10 times celebs wore the hair accessory.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
By Tamim Alnuweiri

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The heyday of the scrunchie was in the ‘80s accompanied by leg warmers and shoulder pads. But, the more that celebrities wear the gentler-on-your-hair accessory, one begins to wonder... did the scrunchie ever actually go out of style?

Ariana Grande/Instagram

If Rapunzel had access to hair accessories, she might have looked like Ariana Grande does in this Instagram post. The singer traded her signature sleek updo for this long and luscious 'do playfully anchored with a scrunchie.

