10 Celebrities With The Cutest Food Tattoos

Beauty
Including Miley's famous avocado.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Celebrities have all sorts of tattoos, from images of their pets to micro-symbols. Another common theme? Food. Several stars — including Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles — have food-related ink. Whether it's a smiling strawberry or an avocado, celebrities with food tattoos prove that it's a trend.
Ashley Benson/Instagram
Ashley Benson's milkshake tattoo is retro and adorable, but it's also not her only food-themed bit of ink — she also has "pommes frites" on her other forearm.