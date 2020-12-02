10 Celebrity Beauty Brands Actually Worth Your Cash

Beauty
Hello, J.Lo Beauty.
Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Celebrities aren't just on your television screens anymore. A growing number of stars have successfully entered the beauty space with their own skin care, makeup, and hair care lines — many of which are good. These 10 celebrity beauty brands prove that stars are multitasking pros.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images
Perhaps one of the most well-known celebrity beauty brands is Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. The line made major waves when it launched back in 2017 thanks to its game-changing 40 shade foundation range. Now, the star also has a skin care line: Fenty Skin.