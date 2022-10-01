If you get excited by celebrity or influencer merchandise, we’re going to do you one better. Instead of buying from brand collaborations, shop straight from celebrity closets on Depop. Whether it’s Bella Thorne’s bubble pink knit vest or Ottessa Moshfegh’s vintage locket necklace, you can sift through their collections and take your pick.

In the past, Maisie Williams, Doja Cat, and Winnie Harlow have all launched Depop shops to sell their clothing and encourage secondhand shopping, and celebs like Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion have even donated proceeds from the sales to charity. In this way, stars are rethinking what merch looks like and exploring new avenues to strengthen the relationships they have with their fans.

Few things are cooler than scoring statement fits from celebrity closets simply by tapping your phone screen. Here, we round up eight celebrity and influencer Depop accounts worth checking out.

Ottessa Moshfegh

Over the past year, author Ottessa Moshfegh has gained immense clout on the internet. Turns out the writer-provocateur is also a hoarder; she made her Depop account to “clear out” a collection that includes several necklaces, brooches, scarves and bags. The writer recently added a number of photographs to her shop to start a writing challenge of sorts. She hopes each person who buys a photograph writes a story inspired by it — so if you’re facing a creative block, Moshfegh’s closets could be a good place to start.

Browse her Depop shop here.

Gemma Collins

Whether you know her from The Only Way Is Essex, Dancing On Ice, or Celebrity Big Brother, Gemma Collins is a well recognised face on television screens. One of the more regular celebs in this section, Collins updates her Depop shop every Monday with plus-size fashion and occasionally even homeware. From a sequinned bodysuit for a night out to a tiered floral midi for a picnic, Collins has plenty of pieces to choose from.

Shop her closet here.

Bella and Dani Thorne

Sibling duo Bella and Dani Thorne call their Depop shop a “Glitter Den,” and rightly so. From knee-high graffiti boots and ruffled lingerie dresses to space-themed dungarees and mini-mini skirts, the store is popping with trendy pieces. The collection also includes some luxury cops like a black Area skirt and limited-edition Converse.

Shop Bella and Dani Thorne’s closet here.

Harry Lambert

Celebrity stylist Harry Lambert has an impressive roster of clients (Harry Styles, anyone)? Last month Lambert introduced his Depop shop with a Prada tote, a T-shirt worn by Alexander Skarsgård at a magazine shoot, and even Harry Styles’ limited-edition cover of Beauty Papers. Although his collection is sold out, fans are hoping another drop happens soon.

Shop Lambert’s closet here.

Dita Von Teese

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese curates a treasure trove of quirky vintage finds on her Depop shop — think rare first-edition books, a gingham dress from the 1950s, and lapel pins from the ’90s. Early this year, she also sold her Champagne-hued poster bed that was featured on Architectural Digest.

Shop Dita Von Teese’s collection here.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti

You may know Zanaughtti better by their Instagram handle @uglyworldwide where they have been posting unconventional beauty looks since 2017. The model, who became the face of Fenty Skin’s inaugural campaign, uses their Depop shop to sell one-off fashion finds like a yellow Paco Rabanne bucket hat, neon GCDS biker shorts, or Swear London platforms.

Shop Zanaughtti’s closet here.

Lillith Czar

American musician Lillith Czar, formerly known as Juliet Simms, has an enviable curation of vintage pieces (she recently listed a vintage Rolling Stones T-shirt from Andy Biersack’s personal collection). Oh, and if you’re planning a beach vacay soon, her roundup of tropical bikinis is a must-visit.

Shop Czar’s Depop shop here.

Chloe MK

If Depop is any proof, singer Chloe MK’s closet is just as chaotic fun as her music. Cop a forest green Telfar bag, a Balenciaga hoodie, or a snazzy tee that reads “lucky bitch.” Her store is a flirty mix of 2000s Carrie Bradshaw-meets-Britney Spears — and we love it.

Shop her Depop shop here.