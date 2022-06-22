Despite the stigma against recycling ‘fits, fashion trends love to repeat themselves. Fads of yesteryear like grunge chokers and low rise jeans, once pronounced dead on the scene, are now being resurrected with viral speed. “Vintage” and “Y2K chic” have been deemed trending buzzwords. Thrifting is no longer just a way to revamp your closet that’s easy on your wallet and the earth — it’s a way of life. Whether you’re ringing in the retro redux by creating your own time capsule wardrobe, or have found yourself sitting on a goldmine of old Von Dutch hats and Juicy jumpsuits, your voyage has probably led to the ultimate dilemma of thrifting in 2022: Poshmark vs. Depop.

For the uninitiated, both sites allow you to buy and sell new and secondhand clothing and goods. One the surface, Depop, with its Instagrammy interface and TikTok popularity, might seem like the hip, Gen Z little sister of the simpler, more millennial-branded Poshmark, but the two sites were actually both created in 2011. In addition to clothing, both sites also sell home goods and other upcycled tchotchkes. So, what really is the difference between Poshmark and Depop?

Whether you’re debating which platform is more worthy of your Abercrombie graphic tee, or are trying to find the best bet for your next vintage scrolling spree, here’s everything you need to know about the online resellers.

What Using Poshmark Is Like

Poshmark is an e-commerce marketplace and social media platform where users can sell and purchase new and secondhand clothing, home goods, and electronics. Users can take part in transactions on the site, curate unique profiles, and engage with others through liking, commenting on, and sharing one another’s listings.

“I love that it is a community of people who help each other by sharing each other’s listings and offering help to those who need it,” writes one user in an App Store review. The user also highlights the four-times-daily Posh Parties feature, a virtual event where sellers can curate a showroom of listings according to a specific theme, and where buyers can go for a more specific shopping experience.

“The other apps are all competition and I personally prefer Poshmark to buy,” another user added.

It seems that the communal aspect of selling on Poshmark might also benefit buyers. TikToker @vicki_ann_ says that Poshmark is cheaper and has “better vibes” than Depop.

Poshmark is available to download for free on iPhone and Android.

What Using Depop Is Like

Though Depop’s function is the same as Poshmark’s, Depop has held a bit more real estate in the zeitgeist. The app became a favorite among Gen Z and TikTokers by 2019, and it’s even gained users in celebs like Bella Hadid (allegedly) and writer Ottessa Moshfegh.

Both buyers are sellers appreciate app’s emphasis on unique finds and store aesthetics. “My absolute favorite part is the expression of creativity,” one user writes in an Apple app store review. “Everyone puts a lot of thought into bringing their vision alive! Each shop has its own vibe.” The user adds that the commission percentage Depop takes — 10% — makes it much more lucrative for sellers than “similar apps.”

“I have very alternative taste in clothing, so I can’t generally find things in typical high street stores,” writes another user in an Apple app store review. “But Depop always has stuff that’s perfect for me.

Depop is available to download for free on iPhone and Android.

Differences Between Poshmark & Depop

One of the biggest differences between Poshmark and Depop is their audiences. “The shoppers on Poshmark are very diverse. There’s all age groups, all genders, people with all types of styles,” TikToker @bryanmundjr said in an October 2020 TikTok. “The audience on Depop is much more specific.” Bryan explains that most Depop buyers are in their teens, 20s, and 30s and are seeking out vintage clothes and trends.

Another key difference between Poshmark and Depop are their fees for sellers. According to Poshmark’s FAQs, Poshmark charges a flat rate of $2.95 for all sales under $15, and charges 20% commission on all sales above $15. Depop’s Seller Handbook says that the site charges a 10% flat rate on all sales, along with a PayPal fee that amounts to about 2.9% + $0.20 for U.S. sellers.

Poshmark and Depop also operate a bit differently in their seller-customer communications. While both apps allow buyers to message sellers, Poshmark only allows users to contact sellers on a public forum under an item listing. Meanwhile, Depop allows users to DM privately with sellers to negotiate sales.

How To Use Poshmark As A Seller

To use Poshmark as a seller, you’ll first need to download the app and create an account. Once you’ve set up your account, tap the “Sell” button in the center of your bottom tab. (The icon looks like a camera.)

Next, you’ll be prompted to take a photo of your listing. You can snap a picture directly from the camera app, or you can upload a photo from your library.

Once you’ve uploaded a few photos of your listing, add details about the item. You’ll be prompted to include a title and description for your item, as well as specify the category of the listing, quantity, size, and brand.

Tap next, and you’ll see a few options for sharing. You can simply hit “List” in the top right corner to add the listing to Poshmark, or you can opt to add it to an upcoming Posh Party if applicable, as well as on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

How To Use Poshmark As A Buyer

Buying an item on Poshmark is relatively simple. Once you’ve set up an account and found an item that tickles your fancy, just tap the listing, click “Buy Now,” enter your payment method, and review your shipping information.

To find items on Poshmark, you can use the search tab to find specific items, brands, or styles. You can also follow sellers you like by tapping on their username and going to their page. If you love an item but don’t love the price, you can also tap “Offer” on the lower left-hand side of the listing. Enter the price you’re willing to offer, and wait to see if the seller will accept, counter, or decline your offer.

How to Use Depop As A Seller

To sell items on Depop, you’ll need to create a profile on the app or in a web browser. Once you’ve gotten your profile set up, tap “Sell” in the top right tab.

Add up to four photos and, optionally, a video of your listing. Add a description, relevant hashtags, your location, sizing, and a relevant category. Be sure to also specify shipping information and the price of the product. Once your listing is ready, just tap “Post listing.”

When it comes to building an aesthetic for your shop, you can get creative in uniquely staging your product photo shoots, or just go for the classic candid aesthetic of snapping pics of the clothes on your body.

How to Use Depop As A Buyer

Shopping on Depop functions similarly to most online store websites. You can search for aesthetics or trends you’d like to browse, or follow sellers whose closets you want to shop. Once you’ve found an item that you’re ready to pull the trigger on, tap “Buy Now” on the listing. Verify your shipping information and proceed to check out via PayPal.

On the app, you can also click “Make offer” if you’d like to purchase your item at a lower price. Just type in the number you’re willing to pay, tap “Send offer,” and the seller has 24 hours to accept or decline your offer.