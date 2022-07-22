CeraVe's Blemish Control Range Targets Adult Acne On A Budget

How about that heatwave, eh? Beyond turning your home into a sauna this week, causing potential swelling and general malaise, heatwaves are also bad for your visage. Slathering on layers of sun cream and walking around in heats comparable to a fan oven is unsurprisingly the perfect recipe for excess oils and clogged pores, but fortunately TikTok’s favourite skin-care brand, CeraVe, just launched a new collection of congestion-busting products. Best of all? The acne-targeting range is affordable, too.

CeraVe’s Blemish Control Cleanser essentially does what it says on the tin, and is packed with staple skin-care ingredients to counter blemish break-outs and restore you to glowy normality. It’s paired with a moisturising Blemish Control Gel in the new launch, and the two products can be used together in a daily routine. As well as salicylic acid to promote exfoliation, Niacinamide is also in the mix for its anti-inflammatory properties. Less well known is its magic ingredient Hectorite Clay, a fairly rare mineral which helps to purify and remove excess sebum (the oily substance your skin produces to try and lock in moisture). Both products also contain ceramides and anti-inflammatory ingredients to counteract any risk of irritation.

They’ve also got a lightweight take on SPF up their sleeves; CeraVe’s Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50 hydrates and soothes skin while providing all important protection from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. “CeraVe’s Facial Moisturising Lotion is a prime example of skin strengthening benefits – like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, both of which are a huge benefit to skin plus skin soothing niacinamide – combined with UVA and UVB protection to protect from the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation,” says the brand’s medical consultant Dr Ejikeme. “I know a lot of patients are looking to simplify their skincare routines, so this is a great way to reduce the number of steps in your morning routine, without sacrificing any efficacy.”

CeraVe’s Blemish Control Cleanser will set you back £10.50 at full RRP, while the Blemish Control Gel is priced at £12.50. Their Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF50 is £15 – though exclusive stockist Boots currently have a tasty 20% discount on the products. Or, if you are in the mood for another beauty treat, below are five exciting launches to look out for this week.

