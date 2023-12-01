While Chanel is primarily associated with its namesake founder, Coco Chanel, in recent decades, another designer grew synonymous with the famed brand: Karl Lagerfeld.

The late designer, who served as the label’s creative director for nearly four decades until his passing in 2019, had quite the fashion legacy — enough to be honored at the 2023 Met Gala. It’s no surprise then, that the last major bag he created would leave an indelible mark on the fashion stratosphere. Meet: the Chanel 19.

The Chanel 19’s Luxurious History

Following Chanel’s routine nomenclature, the Chanel 19 was named after the year it was released. Though it only made its debut in March 2019 during the brand’s Fall 2019 show, the handbag holds esteem as one of Lagerfeld’s final designs. In fact, he collaborated on the style with his successor Virginie Viard, marking the latter’s first milestone bag as the new Chanel creative director.

Aside from ushering in a new era under Viard, the Chanel 19 also paid homage to older, beloved Chanel styles: the Classic Flap and the 2.55 Flap. Similar to past releases, the 19 is a flap-style bag that boasts the same rudimentary features including a rectangular silhouette, chain strap, and the brand’s signature diamond quilting.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The new style, however, is infused with more contemporary details. A departure from more structured styles, the 19 is supple with a more relaxed shape. The signature quilting, too, is given an oversize upgrade with an exaggeratedly large diamond pattern — even the iconic double C emblem is bigger than usual.

The most modern touch, however, is easily the tri-colored chain — a treat for mixed metal lovers. Silver, gold, and ruthenium hardware are all incorporated into one strap.

Naturally, Celebs Love The Chanel 19

Given the momentous conditions under which it was conceived and the easy, yet sophisticated shape, the Chanel 19 was irresistible to fans. The biggest Chanel darlings immediately flocked to the accessory.

Margot Robbie was spotted rocking a Chanel 19 in black that same year. Meanwhile, Cardi B, a known bag collector, was also seen carrying the same style.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

They’re hardly the only style stars who began working the 19 into their handbag roster. Katie Holmes and Sofia Vergara, among others, also jumped on the Chanel 19 wagon.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Wait, The 19 Costs How Much?!

Typical of Chanel, this quilted iteration comes in three sizes (a regular, large, and a maxi). It also comes in an array of colors — even a cotton candy blue-and-pink mix. The fabrication options are also varied, including calfskin leather, tweed, denim, and the occasional sequin.

On top of that, the label regularly releases new colorways and materials. Thanks to the long strap, the 19 can be worn casually as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. It also has a top-handle option, for a daintier romp.

Prices for the Chanel 19 range from $6,000 for a regular size in denim, to $7,700 for a maxi leather variant. Grab yours, below.