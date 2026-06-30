Summer is the time for picnics at the park with an Instagram-ready charcuterie board, backyard BBQs, and as many beach days as your PTO allows. But if your warm-weather days could use a little more glamour and culture, you should consider heading to New York City’s Lincoln Center for a five-day ballet extravaganza.

Despite what skeptics might say, ballet is having a major pop culture moment. And as Doja Cat reminded everyone, dance is a “beautiful,” thriving art form — and Chanel is here to prove it.

From July 28 through Aug. 1, the French fashion house is helping bring the BAAND Together Dance Festival to life. The iconic summer event sees five of New York’s most celebrated ballet companies come together for a week of unforgettable performances.

Now in its sixth year, the must-see lineup includes the American Ballet Theatre’s take on Zephyr pas de deux, the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Passage of Being, New York City Ballet’s Each In Their Own Time pas de deux, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s A Case of You, and Ballet Hispánico New York performing Trança (Braid).

If you find ballet intimidating, this event might just change your mind. It’s extremely accessible with all performances on a choose-what-you-pay basis, starting at a suggested $5. Plus, apart from the talent showcase, there are also other free events to catch. You can tune into a panel discussion with the five dance companies on July 28, or drop by the daily dance workshops designed for participants of all ages and experience levels to help you get your pirouette on.

“Dance and the arts are a haven for our collective soul, reminding us of our shared humanity. BAAND was created to foster resilience, strengthen community, and demonstrate the power of the arts to inspire change,” the BAAND artistic directors collectively said in a statement.

Darren Gwynn

While Chanel has supported the dance fête since its 2021 debut, the brand's deep obsession with the performing arts goes back over a century — seamlessly blending high fashion with the stage. In fact, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel frequently collaborated with legendary choreographers and famously designed avant-garde costumes for productions like Ballets Russes. To this day, the brand remains committed to supporting dance and is a major patron of the Paris Opera.

Beyond ballet, Chanel’s legacy also includes shaping the world of film, mentoring and funding women and nonbinary filmmakers through programs, including Tribeca Film Festival’s Through The Lens and the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women. It’s a rare moment where high fashion actually makes high culture more accessible.