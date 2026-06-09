Tweed has always been a posh choice, carrying an air of exclusivity traditionally reserved for the Blair Waldorfs and Emily Gilmores of the world. In recent years, however, the fabric’s country club reputation underwent a sleek vibe shift. Style stars began giving the thick woven material a cool-girl makeover at the 2023 Met Gala, with their own interpretations of the theme honoring Karl Lagerfeld. And its newly coveted status hasn’t waned since, leading straight to last night’s standout fashion moment at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner.

The two creative powerhouses — Chanel and Tribeca — typically link up during the yearly festivities for artist-forward initiatives, including Through The Lens (which highlights women and non-binary filmmakers) and the Artist Awards Program (which honors the visual artists who contributed to the festival’s 2026 film roster). For the latter, the duo co-hosted a dinner at Tribeca Grill that brought out some of the most in-demand Hollywood stars and style icons. Robert De Niro gave a surprise toast to Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal, while pre-recorded video messages from legendary actors like Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio played to the star-studded room.

Of course, an evening dedicated to creativity demanded equally inspired ‘fits. And trendsetters like Teyana Taylor and Keke Palmer delivered, putting their own modern touches on Chanel’s signature fabric. Ahead, see how the dinner’s stylish guests made tweed look anything but stuffy.

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Teyana Taylor

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Taylor came in hot with a naked-dressing twist. She wore an embroidered sheer top and pencil skirt combo, topped off with a dusty pink tweed jacket. For even more cool-girl touches, she added cap-toe slingbacks, a burgundy top-handle bag, and white sunglasses.

Keke Palmer

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Meanwhile, Palmer sartorially hard-launched her dog-mom status in a tweed skirt suit covered in so many images of different dog breeds, she was practically repping a pack. It’s a kitschy, personality-forward take on the traditional style.

Ayo Edebiri

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Edebiri took it the casual route in a lightweight olive set with a black top underneath. The pièce de résistance? Her bright blue flap bag that totally popped against the neutral backdrop. A major style moment.

Anok Yai

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Model Anok Yai gave the tweed skirt a more weather-appropriate update with a teeny miniskirt, proving that sometimes the simplest tweaks have the biggest payoff.

Cole Escola

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Oh, Mary! playwright Cole Escola gave the tweed skirt suit a summer-friendly vibe with a play on netted fabrics and bright, coastal blues.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

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The Veep star looked extra chic in a black blazer, seemingly inspired by tweed’s threading and embroidered trims. Louis-Dreyfus paired it with long gauchos, a slinky bra, and red notes, unintentionally proving that TikTok’s unexpected red theory is still the chicest styling hack on the internet.

Chase Sui Wonders

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ICYWW, yes, you *can* pair the typically posh look with low-key shorts. Chase Sui Wonders’ look served as a styling masterclass, pairing a sparkly tweed-esque sweater and teeny gray shorts for a chic, effortless vibe.