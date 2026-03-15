Chanel’s Pre-Oscars Dinner Was Packed With Fashion’s Chicest It Girls

Chanel has a long and storied relationship with the Oscars: In addition to being in heavy rotation on the red carpet, the brand is also deeply invested in the film industry, dating back to Gabrielle Chanel’s decades-long partnership and support of leading filmmakers and storytellers. In an effort to continue honoring the founder’s legacy and passion for cinema, Chanel and Charles Finch hosted its 17th annual pre-Oscars dinner in Beverly Hills on March 14, bringing together nominees, actors, musicians, directors, and writers for an night of cocktails and conversation ahead of the movie industry’s biggest event of the year.

The dinner, the unofficial kickoff to the days-long marathon that is Oscars weekend, always attracts the industry’s most talented — and stylish — players. In addition to nominees like Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, and Rose Byrne, It girls like Sarah Pidgeon, Gracie Abrams, and Lily-Rose Depp were also in attendance, decked from head to toe in Matthieu Blazy’s latest wares.

Ahead, the chic A-listers who graced the annual event in their Saturday night finest.

Jessie Buckley

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Spring is still officially a few days away, but Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley is getting a head start, wearing one of the season’s trendiest colors. The Hamnet star and Best Actress nominee opted for a powder blue silk embellished top, fresh from Matthieu Blazy’s Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection that just debuted at Paris Fashion Week. She accessorized with dainty white gold earrings embellished with diamonds and pearls.

Lily-Rose Depp

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Always one for an ethereal moment, Lily-Rose Depp arrived to the pre-Oscars dinner in a sheer rhinestone-lined grey muslin set that included a sleeveless vest and dress from the brand’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection. She grounded the statement-making look with classic Chanel cap-toe pumps and the label’s Camelia earrings.

Maude Apatow

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Also leaning into the still-hot naked dressing trend was Euphoria star Maude Apatow, who attended the event with her parents Judd Apatow and Leslie Bibb. The 28-year-old was every bit the cool girl in a sheer checkered tank over a black silk bralette and tweed trousers. For added drama, the actor topped off the look with white drop earrings.

Teyana Taylor

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This awards season has solidified Teyana Taylor as a true style icon, and her latest look further embodied that status. In lieu of a dress or suit, the One Battle After Another star — who’s a frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar — wore a multicolor shearling coat from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection. She complemented the bold outerwear with black-and-white cap-toe knee boots.

Sarah Pidgeon

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Making a case for sultry slip dresses was Love Story’s breakout star Sarah Pidgeon. The buzzy actor, who plays Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the Ryan Murphy anthology series, wore a mint-hued embroidered silk dress from the Métiers d’art 2026 collection with coordinating mint pumps.

Gracie Abrams

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Chanel’s newly-minted fine jewelry ambassador proved the power of the little black dress, arriving to the pre-Oscars dinner in an embroidered tweed midi style. She added a subtle pop of color with emerald green pumps.

Elle Fanning

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High-slit silhouettes were all over the Milan and Paris Fashion Week runways just weeks ago, and Elle Fanning is already on board with the trend. The actor wore a thigh-exposing skirt and black wool top adorned with golden brooches, accessorizing the look with a classic Chanel handle bag.

Kristen Stewart

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Longtime Chanel ambassador and brand muse Kristen Stewart essentially pioneered the naked dressing trend years ago, and her latest ensemble proved that nobody does it better. She wore a black embroidered skirt set from the Métiers d’art 2026 collection with black and white pumps.

Rose Byrne

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Rose Byrne is on a sartorial roll this award season and shows no signs of slowing down. The actor, who’s nominated for Best Actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, embraced the ubiquitous feather trend, which has taken both the street style and runway scenes by storm. Byrne allowed her black embroidered silk satin mini dress — embellished with the fun textured finish — to shine by grounding the look with classic pumps and simple Coco Crush earrings.

Nicole Kidman

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Nicole Kidman is always the moment, and last night was no exception. The actor’s white silk organza skirt suit was sweetly sprinkled with embroidered lady bugs, adding a whimsical touch to an otherwise classic look.

Phoebe Tonkin

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The longtime Chanel ambassador went for an always chic power suit moment, opting for a traditional black pant set, keeping her branded accessories equally understated and in line with the noir color palette.