It’s an exciting time in fashion. After the industry’s musical chairs led to new pairings of creative directors and designer labels over the past few years, style savants patiently awaited what would come of the shakeup. And if the Spring/Summer 2026 shows are anything to go by, all looks promising, especially the new reign of Matthieu Blazy at Chanel.

After his three-year post at Bottega Veneta, the visionary lent his famed technical prowess to the French maison and brought a certain levity to the brand during his debut. Apart from joyous models traipsing down the Paris Fashion Week runway and lightweight fabrics billowing along with them, one of the buzziest highlights of Chanel’s S/S 2026 season was an unexpected take on a classic.

“They look like car crashes.”

Blazy took Chanel’s iconic 2.55 bag — on its 70th anniversary, no less — and reconstructed it to evoke a lived-in feel. While it still boasts the brand’s signature elements, including the chain strap, quilted design, and clasp, the creative director’s interpretation is a “crushed” purse. “They look like car crashes,” he told Vogue of the latest silhouettes.

Instead of the structured original, the leather is folded and crumpled, giving it an asymmetrical shape. Parts of the lining are also exposed, giving it a more worn vibe. (Blazy equipped the same ethos on tweed suits and camellia accessories, fraying the hems and crumpling the flowers, respectively.)

The intentionally banged-up handbag will come in several sizes and multiple colorways, including neutrals and metallics. Though the new 2.55 won’t be available for purchase until mid-March in your local boutiques, it’s well worth adding the style to your 2026 wishlist, along with more of the brand’s famed designs, including the Dua Lipa-approved Chanel 25 and the style star-beloved Boy.