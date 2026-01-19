If the “new year, new me” philosophy is too much of a commitment, you should consider something far more attainable and fun: “new year, new bag.” 2026 is primed for overall improvement, and that includes refreshing your wardrobe with fresh arm candy. Fortunately, there’s an exciting roster of recent bag drops that can appeal to anyone’s individual needs and tastes.

The Y2K renaissance continues its chokehold on the style cadre. In the past four months alone, several reissues of bags that dominated two decades ago served serious déjà vu. The padlock-accented Chloé Paddington, for instance, launched last fall and will continue to eclipse other bag styles on every fashion girl’s wish lists, thanks in no small part to its Kendall Jenner-led campaign. Around the same time, Celine introduced its New Luggage, a “happier” take on the famed Celine Phantom.

Not all designs are revivals, of course. Other exciting launches are results of the seismic sequence of designer musical chairs: Sarah Burton’s new era at Givenchy is marked by the trapezoidal Pinch, while Jonathan Anderson’s highly anticipated Dior reign is starting strong with the new Bow Bag.

Below, you’ll find the best handbags that are bound to be on every it girl’s arm (and maybe even your own).

1. Givenchy Pinch

Available in three sizes and multiple colorways, Givenchy’s Pinch bag marks Sarah Burton’s first handbag design as the French label’s creative director. Initially seen on the Fall/Winter 2025 runway, the trapezoidal arm candy features gold-finished metallic brackets (the new Givenchy signature) on each side, giving it a sleek look and crisp shape. Bonus: The medium and smaller versions include a concealed mirror. Who doesn’t want that?

2. Valentino Panthea

Both Rihanna and Dakota Johnson have already given their stamp of approval to the Valentino Garavani Panthea, Alessandro Michele’s brainchild. The style, which debuted on the Fall/Winter 2025 runway, features a crossbody strap and a defining patchwork chevron pattern that can go from monochromatic and minimal to loud with contrasting colors or prints.

3. Celine New Luggage

The Celine Phantom got a whole new facelift courtesy of Michael Rider, who reintroduced the 2000s it bag as the New Luggage on the eve of Paris Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025. Apart from the fresh nomenclature, one key difference of the archival nod lies in its “emotion.” Unlike the old front zipper design, which made it look like a straight-faced emoji, the New Luggage’s zipper curves upward like a smile. It’s probably what enamored A-list celebs such as Julia Roberts and A$AP Rocky, who were both seen carrying the relaunch.

4. Kate Spade Duo

Fans of versatile arm candy will love the Kate Spade Duo, a crescent bag you can play with four different ways: as a crossbody, shoulder bag, clutch, or belt. Plus, at $348, it won’t break the bank, so you can shop more than one of the 12 colorways, including a suede purple and a roaring leopard. Gen Z stars are particularly taken by this purse, including Lola Tung, Laufey, and Charli D’Amelio.

5. Schiaparelli Soufflé

The perfect balance of minimalist with a striking IYKYK detail, the Soufflé is a slouchy hobo bag with Schiaparelli’s signature anatomical face — stacked as a totem pole of sculptural brass cuffs. Introduced in Spring 2025, the Soufflé comes in supple leather and special embroidered options in two sizes (small and large). If you want styling inspo, just look at Dua Lipa, who can’t stop wearing hers.

6. Chloé Paddington

Since the Paddington 2.0 made its debut on Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway in March last year, it became an instant must-have. The re-edition, introduced by Chemena Kamali, is a revival of one of the most sought-after bags in the early 2000s, carried by everyone from Kate Moss to Jennifer Lopez. In keeping with the style star tradition, Chloé tapped another big name to be the Paddington’s endorser: Kendall Jenner. So you better believe that this bag will continue to dominate this year.

7. Marc Jacobs Cristina

In recent years, Marc Jacobs has made it a tradition to introduce bags named after (and bearing) their shape — just look at The Tote Bag, The Bucket, and The Sack. In July 2025, however, the label veered from its naming convention and introduced The Cristina, a small scrunched-up satchel inspired by a Marc by Marc Jacobs archive. The relaxed arm candy has already captured the hearts of fashion-forward stylistas including Julia Fox.

8. Dior Bow Bag

After making their debut on the Spring/Summer 2026 runway, Jonathan Anderson’s first bag designs for Dior hit the market in January. One style that feels particularly fresh is the Bow, a dainty shoulder bag designed in the shape of a bow, the house’s iconic symbol. Designed in multiple colorways, the versatile option can also be carried as a clutch. Just unfasten the chain strap and you’re good to go.

9. Coach’s Kisslock

Coach’s Kisslock proves that large, capacious bags aren’t just functional, they’re fun. The oversized carryall is a tribute to the Cashin Carry bag from 1969, designed by Bonnie Cashin, the first womenswear designer for Coach. It’s also TikTok-viral and sometimes sells out within minutes, so get your hands on one while it’s available. You’ve been warned.

10. Saint Laurent Mombasa

The Y2K renaissance continues with the Saint Laurent Mombasa, a reincarnation of Tom Ford’s OG design from 2001. The crescent-shaped shoulder bag looks nondescript for the most part, until you zoom in on the quietly luxe asymmetrical horn-shaped handle. Part of the label’s newly launched Spring 2026 collection, the bag was modeled by Bella Hadid in a campaign that dropped earlier in January.

11. Gucci Jackie Slim

Demna’s legacy at Gucci so far has been honoring the Italian label’s style codes. It’s what he did for La Famiglia, his September 2025 debut collection for the brand, which paid homage to creative directors before him; it’s also the same philosophy he employed when designing Gucci’s new bags, including the Jackie Slim. Introduced as part of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the vision is an elongated, east-west take on the classic Jackie 1961, a crescent-shaped shoulder bag named after its most popular patron: Jackie Kennedy Onassis. It comes in relaxed leather options, as well as the classic monogrammed canvas.