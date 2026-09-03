Embellished and effortless. Two words that sound like an impossible combo. But like Margot Robbie — who loves to throw a tweed jacket over a plain tank top — Chanel’s new 11.12 refuses to choose between couture and casual. The embroidered handbag flips the traditional style playbook, and it’s completely changing the vibe at the historic French label.

That aesthetic reset comes courtesy of Matthieu Blazy, who has been running the house as artistic director since 2024 after a highly celebrated stint leading Bottega Veneta. For Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, he leaned all the way into what we’re calling the “Halls of Versailles” trend — think hyper-ornate, regal craftsmanship stripped of any royal stuffiness. (Olivia Rodrigo would be proud.)

“This bag is at once a mix of exquisite craft and approachable opulence.”

While the brand’s legacy will always be famous for its pristine, polished heritage, this newer, relaxed direction already has style insiders’ stamp of approval. “I’m forever in love with what Matthieu Blazy is creating for Chanel,” says Bustle Fashion Market Director Jennifer Yee, who has the ivory satin 11.12 sitting at the top of her fall wish list.

Featuring an intricate layer of floral-inspired beading, the piece feels intensely detailed yet totally wearable. “This bag is at once a mix of exquisite craft and approachable opulence,” Yee says. “It can easily be a fluid part of your wardrobe. I’d feel equally comfortable wearing it to a black-tie event or with jeans and a plain T-shirt.”