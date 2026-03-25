Margot Robbie Just Gave Blair Waldorf's Fave Jacket A Cool-Girl Update

When I think about tweed, I imagine posh Upper East Siders like Blair Waldorf and high-society ladies like Emily Gilmore, who lived in the old money staple. What doesn’t typically come to mind is someone with effortless, cool-girl style — but Margot Robbie just convinced me otherwise.

Coming off her recent Wuthering Heights press tour, in which she exclusively wore Brontë-core ballgowns and corsetry, Robbie starred in a new Chanel campaign on Tuesday, March 24. While she was technically promoting the Chanel 25 handbag, she inadvertently reimagined tweed’s possibilities along with it.

Margot’s Chanel Campaign

The Barbie actor starred in a short film set in a quaint Parisian-inspired neighborhood. Wearing jeans, a white top, and an oat tweed jacket, Robbie ran into multiple versions of herself — all carrying a different Chanel 25 handbag. Directed by Michel Gondry, it reimagined another project of his: Kylie Minogue’s 2002 “Come Into My World” music video. (He even got the Australian singer to make a cameo in the new footage, which also used her song.)

First launched in 2025 in a medium size, the Chanel 25 shoulder bag has been reimagined in mini versions for Spring/Summer 2026. Similar to its bigger sister, the mini also features the house’s brand codes, including its iconic quilted leather, interlaced chain strap, and double C-lock.

Courtesy of Chanel

The new Chanel 25 mini is now available in a multitude of colorways and fabrics, including leather, canvas, and denim.

Her Attainable Tweed Styling

The way Robbie’s clothes were styled is worthy of an extra shout-out. Though tweed can be seen as uppity and stuffy, the actor’s take was extremely wearable. She paired it with loose jeans and a white tank, which was so model-off-duty-coded. Her choice of jacket was also particularly casual (see: the distressed hem that made it even less intimidating).

She repeated the formula in another look, in which she wore a cream, tweed-inspired jacket with a black ruffle trim. That was also paired with a white tank and jeans, with her Chanel 25 mini, of course.

Courtesy of Chanel

Add A Tweed Jacket To Your Rotation

Robbie’s look is proof that even the most casual dresser can wear tweed; it’s all about what you pair it with. Shop jacket options below so you can pull a Margot.